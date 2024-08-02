A woman shared a TikTok video of herself predicting that her husband's card would decline

The man, who was confident that his card would not fail him, had to pay over R47 000 for an item the couple did not disclose

Social media users headed to the comment section to express their laughter at the woman's prediction

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A husband did not have enough to pay for a pricey purchase, which his wife predicted. Images: @ndibo2

Source: TikTok

A woman humorously shared how she could see into the future when she foretold the outcome when her husband wanted to pay for an expensive item.

The wife, who uses the handle @ndibo2 on TikTok, uploaded a video on the popular social media platform of herself and her partner presumably at an Apple store. In another TikTok video, she showed viewers a receipt from the electronic device store.

The lady's camera was fixed on the card machine, and the seven-second clip showed the man pressing the green button after entering his pin for something that cost him R47 496. While the machine processed the information, the woman said aloud that the card would be declined. The man thought otherwise.

And, sure enough, the card declined.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@ndibo2 wrote in her post with a few laughing emojis:

"Sometimes, you must test him."

Watch the video below:

Declined card has netizens busting

Social media users could not help but flood the comment section with laughing emojis after seeing that man's card decline for the expensive purchase.

@bilcyfer expressed with humour:

"He was sure there was something there."

@olugahodenga asked the wife:

"Why is he acting surprised? He knew what was in his bank account."

@kwena_ledwaba laughed and wrote in the comments:

"Now you are going to be charged for your card declining."

The woman mentioned that her husband's card declined four times when @golden_cvm said:

"Maybe he can afford the decline fee."

Woman defeated after R70 transaction declines

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared how sad she was after she received a message about a R70 transaction that declined from her account due to her R42,67.

The video sparked humour as many netizens could relate to the pain of being broke and having bills to pay.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News