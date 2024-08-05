“OMG, Press Charges”: Woman’s Abusive Boyfriend Destroys Her Car, Netizens Outraged
A scared woman on TikTok shared a disturbing clip of her abusive boyfriend.
The man is seen lividly destroying the lady’s parked Toyota with a bat.
Many women have died at the hands of abusive partners. There is only a tiny percentage of women who are brave enough to walk away from partners who show toxic behaviour in the relationship.
Tia, a mother and abused girlfriend, shared a clip of her abusive boyfriend/ baby daddy lividly destroying her parked Toyota late at night. The lady expressed that she desperately needed “protection and word of anointing.”
Lady sends shockwave to the internet with her story of being 'Bob the Builder' in toxic relationship
She captioned the clip:
“I don't need nothing but protection and word of anointing, destroyed mine and my 6 year old daughters car, her birthday is in 10 days, And she starts school in two weeks."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to abusive boyfriend destroying Toyota
The lady from USA was devastated by her partner’s actions, which occurred ten days before their six-year-old daughter’s birthday. Netizens were outraged by the toxic behaviour:
Pretty_Vibe5 shared simple advice:
"Use this video to break your lease move somewhere else and go no contact! Heal in peace sis! Long journey but you got this."
@IamLegend456 had a question:
"Where y’all b meeting these type of guys seriously...prayers to you."
@Jenny the Leo raises her daughters to be more aware:
"I tell my daughters all the time... do not IGNORE red flags.... hope u are safe."
@Mississippi Bae 💕🐎shared her story and comforted the lady:
"A person that has nothing will help you lose everything. My good sis this was me last year and I dealt with it for 5 years. Enough is enough. Pray, Heal and Pray some more. You got this."
SA woman escapes 8 years of abuse from husband
Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok started documenting her journey after she left her abusive husband of years. The resilient lady has had a rocky start as a single lady, but now she’s managed to find her feet.
Netizens are inspired and happy that the lady chose herself and her kids as she is now living a much better life peacefully with her little family.
