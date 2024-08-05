A woman on TikTok shared a devastating clip of her abusive boyfriend smashing her car

The man is seen lividly holding up a bat and destroying a parked Toyota

Netizens were outraged by the manic behaviour displayed by the man

A scared woman on TikTok shared a disturbing clip of her abusive boyfriend.

A woman on TikTok shared a clip of her abusive boyfriend destroying her car.

The man is seen lividly destroying the lady’s parked Toyota with a bat.

Many women have died at the hands of abusive partners. There is only a tiny percentage of women who are brave enough to walk away from partners who show toxic behaviour in the relationship.

Tia, a mother and abused girlfriend, shared a clip of her abusive boyfriend/ baby daddy lividly destroying her parked Toyota late at night. The lady expressed that she desperately needed “protection and word of anointing.”

She captioned the clip:

“I don't need nothing but protection and word of anointing, destroyed mine and my 6 year old daughters car, her birthday is in 10 days, And she starts school in two weeks."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to abusive boyfriend destroying Toyota

The lady from USA was devastated by her partner’s actions, which occurred ten days before their six-year-old daughter’s birthday. Netizens were outraged by the toxic behaviour:

Pretty_Vibe5 shared simple advice:

"Use this video to break your lease move somewhere else and go no contact! Heal in peace sis! Long journey but you got this."

@IamLegend456 had a question:

"Where y’all b meeting these type of guys seriously...prayers to you."

@Jenny the Leo raises her daughters to be more aware:

"I tell my daughters all the time... do not IGNORE red flags.... hope u are safe."

@Mississippi Bae 💕🐎shared her story and comforted the lady:

"A person that has nothing will help you lose everything. My good sis this was me last year and I dealt with it for 5 years. Enough is enough. Pray, Heal and Pray some more. You got this."

SA woman escapes 8 years of abuse from husband

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok started documenting her journey after she left her abusive husband of years. The resilient lady has had a rocky start as a single lady, but now she’s managed to find her feet.

Netizens are inspired and happy that the lady chose herself and her kids as she is now living a much better life peacefully with her little family.

