A heartbroken makoti shared a memory of the night before she laid her husband to rest

The wife expressed how hard it is to live without the love of her life, saying she is on autopilot

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing words of kindness to the woman

A widow shared her pain of living without the love of her life. Images: @leratoleedube

A heartbroken woman took to her TikTok account and shared a memory of the night before she laid her husband to rest.

In a video uploaded by @leratoleedube, she is wearing mourning clothes and sitting on the floor as per culture. Tears roll down her eyes as people hug her and pass their condolences.

The lady shared how painful it is to live without the love of her life. She expressed she is doing this life thing on autopilot.

"The night before we laid you to rest @Mo Nyakaza. This day a whole lot of emotions were going through my head.. A lot of questions.. To this day im living on autopilot because im just lost. I am living my worst fear.. And its hard to accept that you are gone forever. Your loving wife Noluthando Nyakaza."

Wife shares heartbreaking memory after hubby's death.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens feel sad for the woman

The video raked over 700k views, with many online users sharing words of encouragement.

@Lebogang Lebo expressed:

"Those who are crying with her please lets gather here... Having to still put a smile on her face while she is hurting... may God amend her brken heart."

@Purple💜Sbosh wrote:

"💔💔💔 Yooooh I lost my fiance the day of my lobola tht night was shot dead 😭😭😭😭😭 even today the pain stil the same."

@Andzani Bologo shared:

"Whenever I'm hurt and in pain immediately i see ppl i love i just breakdown and I see it in you too mommy. Your pain is making me cry 😭😭😭."

@Thandeka Radebe Than commented:

"Those hugs yooooo😭😭😭😭 sending you healing Mommy ❤️."

@TumiNyakale said:

"Love and light to you sthandwa."

