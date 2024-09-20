A clip making the rounds shows two pupils passionately kissing in a nonchalant public display of affection

An X user, @_BlackZA, posted the video of the smooching, during which a Jozi motorist is heard scolding the two

Vocals locals on the timeline expressed their two cents' worth on the action as they flooded the comments section

A Jozi motorist got a front-row seat to two young lovebirds smooching in public. Images: @_BlackZA, Olive Helbig

Source: Twitter

Where has the respect gone? That was the question many a stunned onlooker asked from the scenes in a video making the rounds online.

In it, two young pupils are seen standing together at the corner of a busy street and passionately locking lips.

2 Young pupils passionately kiss in public

The boy and girl, wearing the same school uniform, are noticeably infatuated with each other, given their obvious body language.

X user @_BlackZA shared the video with the caption:

"[The] coming generations are just a problem and [are] disrespectful."

The 28-second clip shows the boy pupil standing in close quarters with his hands on his girlfriend's waist.

From the vantage of the person filming, who is a man, the boy's pupil can be seen moving as he seems to mutter sweet nothings to the blushing girl.

The two lock lips for a few seconds, and the man filming admonishes them for their audacity.

He is heard shouting:

"Hebanna, hey! Hey, hey! Hey [bathong]. Hey, uyahlanya, wena, hey. Hamba is'kolo phela, hawu. Hamba is'kolo. Zokutshaya."

Despite the man's best efforts, they continued, ending their public display of affection once they'd had the fill of the passionate kiss.

Minors' public display of affection shocks

The eyebrow-raising scenes clocked over 140,000 hits, 1300 likes, 500 bookmarks, 400 reposts and almost 200 comments after the clip's posting nearly 12 hours ago.

Briefly News looks at the heated comments.

@jabulane_sibeko wrote:

"I remember in our time, bewuzoshaywa (you'd get a hiding) for this."

@ThatoNtshingil2 said:

"You know, as messed up as this may sound, I’m glad they are age mates."

@DDT_PM added:

"Tomorrow, we will be talking about [the] teenage pregnancy of a 10-year-old."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News