A group of young men showed off their skincare hack, and the guys entertained people online

The video caught the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users loved the gents's content as they headed to the comments section to gush over them, while others cracked jokes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A group of young gents left many people in Mzansi cracking up in laughter over their hilarious antics.

Young South African men flexed their skincare face mask in a TikTok video.". Image: @bhut_k

Source: TikTok

Male friends face masks together in a video

TikTok user @bhut_k shows young men standing in front of a mirror with their face masks. One of the gents reads out the instructions on the bottle and goes on to express how they will be "spotless " after the skincare hack.

@bhut_k's clip amused many and went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments, within a day of its publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the funny video of men below:

SA is amused by the men's skincare video

The men entertained Mzansi netizens as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Katlego_Molaba cracked a joke, saying:

“We will be spotless gents."

Phephile added:

"I wasn't ready to see the group. They took me out."

Nate Xavi loved it:

"I wish I had a squad that matches my energy like this."

Wandiii wrote:

"This is so cute."

Ittsyourdancer_tallgirl replied:

"Results of the sparkless gents."

KaayMe commented:

"I screamed."

Man’s skincare hack for clear and glowing skin goes viral in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that one man showed off how he keeps his skin flawless with one simple product, and people went wild in the comments.

The footage shared by @mfanakafish.com on the video platform shows a man covered up with a black mask, which he claims helps to clear the skin and gives one glowing skin. @mfanakafish.com went on to showcase the product titled Free Man, which can be purchased at Dis-Chem. At the end of the clip, the young man removes his mask to showcase what it has done to his skin.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News