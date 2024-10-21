A young couple discovered they are siblings but decided to stay together, sparking a major buzz on TikTok

They shared their shocking revelation in a post, posing in an elevator while revealing they share the same father

Many netizens reacted with mixed feelings, with some saying parents need to be more honest to prevent situations like this

A couple found out that they are blood related. Image: @papiie

Source: TikTok

Imagine being in love, only to discover that your partner is actually your sibling! Well, that’s exactly what happened to one young couple, and they’ve got the internet talking.

Couple discovers family secret

The TikTok post by @papiie left jaws on the floor. The lovebirds revealed that they are blood-related. They seemed happy posing together in an elevator, made the shocking revelation that they share the same father.

“Smiling because our relationship did not end when we found out we share the same father.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite the bombshell, it seems they’re determined to continue their relationship, and it’s a decision that’s left many people divided.

See the post below:

Mixed reactions from netizens

The comments section lit up with opinions. Some people are expressing support for the couple’s brave decision to stay together, while others have made their disapproval crystal clear.

See some reactions below:

@nhlalwenhlemadlala mentioned:

"So your father-in-law is your biological father. 😂😂😂 I love my country bakwethu."

@Phil posted:

"According to the Bible there is nothing wrong with your relationship. 👌👌❤️❤️"

@PoetMoneo shared:

"Mine is my cousin and we're still pushing. 🤣🤣"

@Nobu wrote:

"Fathers stop running away from your kids. Bomomama yekelani imifihlo, some of the things can't be kept as secrets. 😭"

@Prudence🦋 commented:

"I couldn't allow mine to end when I found out that he's my uncle. It got stronger .😭🤚🏽🔥"

@kayG0804 stated:

"I found myself in the same situation but we ended the relationship. 😔😔"

@mazibukoxolile2 xo suggested:

"No guys iyekeni lento ayikho right."

@Siky added:

"Blood is thicker than water. 🥰🥰"

Hun discovers baby daddy is her half-brother

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a South African woman shared her heartbreaking story on social media, revealing that she unknowingly dated her half-brother during her time on campus.

The startling revelation in a video came after she had already had a child with him, leaving many netizens stunned.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News