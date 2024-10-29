A team of explorers shared a chilling TikTok video from the abandoned Kempton Park Hospital

The group is seen freaking out when a fluorescent tube suddenly fell and smashed to the ground

The clip, filmed in the middle of the night, has racked up 957k views, with viewers convinced the place is haunted

A group got creepy vibes from the abandoned Kempton Park Hospital. Image: @space_tm

Source: TikTok

There’s something about abandoned places that just makes your hair stand on end, and the Kempton Park Hospital is no exception!

Group explores creepy hospital

A team of brave daredevils decided to check out the abandoned hospital in the middle of the night, and they definitely got more than they bargained for.

In an eerie TikTok video posted by @space_tm, they’re seen navigating the creepy, empty halls when suddenly a fluorescent tube comes crashing to the ground out of nowhere!

Group left wondering

The group’s freaked-out reaction says it all in the viral video. They had no idea what caused it to come smashing down. Was it the wind, or was something more paranormal at play?

Watch the video below:

The comment section of the TikTok post was buzzing with theories and reactions. Many viewers were convinced it was a ghost making its presence known.

See some reactions below:

@AshantéBam shared:

"As a nurse working at a regular hospital. I have experienced ghosts and it totally changed my beliefs."

@GinaMaseko stated:

"All hospitals have ghosts nothing new. I see a ghost almost everyday when am on duty it's normal for me now."

@Makzo mentioned:

"Bara is the same. I slept there for days it was hell for my other roommate, you need to be spiritually strong to sleep in a hospital bed."

@skhumbuzodondolo commented:

"I used to be a security 😂😂there kuyanyiwa lapho."

@Butterfly🦋 asked:

"So when you leave there how do you make sure spirit don't follow you?"

@daddymos20 stated:

"You guys are making it difficult for us if we get hospitalised. I am freaking out already looking at the comments. 😳😳"

@patywap_ typed:

"This place still gives me the creeps."

@Chichimakeupandlashes

"This is how horror movies start. 🫣"

Student pranking fellow students with a ghostly scare

In another article, Briefly News reported that a prank at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) has frightened and amused students.

One of their own decided to spook her fellow residents with a ghostly surprise. The student painted her face white and went door to door at her residence, pretending to be a spiritual figure.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News