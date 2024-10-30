A viral TikTok video shows Shell Garage's beloved attendant, Felix, busting moves with a vibey motorist

The dance clip racked up thousands of views on the platform and left netizens smiling from ear to ear

Their infectious energy and pure joy had people in the comments celebrating the essence of the Rainbow Nation

A lady and petrol attendant showed their dance moves. Image: @felixminister1632

Felix, the popular Shell petrol attendant, and a lively motorist decided to have a spontaneous dance-off at the station.

Dance video shared on TikTok

The video on the TikTok account @felixminister1632 got over 743,000 views in just under 48 hours. The duo is seen busting moves next to each other. They even held hands during the performance.

SA woman shines in dance collab

Felix is pretty much a local celebrity at the garage because of his viral dance moves. However, he let the lady shine while she was waiting for her car to be refuelled. They created a moment that hit home for so many South Africans.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi took to the comments section to gush over Felix and his dance partner. Sure, some folks laughed at the lady's offbeat rhythm, but no one could deny her infectious spirit.

See some reactions below:

@Posh said:

"I wanna be happy like her. She's such a free spirit."

@Ryan posted:

"She might not have rhythm but she has soul. 😁"

@sconty wrote:

"Slowly but surely we will be the first country to admit how much we need each other as citizens both races, colour doesn't matter anymore."

@Sluesibbs commented:

"The dance is called fast and furious, as soon as possible."

@mamaneKea stated:

"I love that part wen she kicks the hat. 😂😂"

@20/20 mentioned:

"Best country one can ever find! In joy and pain, we are together. I love my country!"

@Mthakath'uyenziwa typed:

"You'll never see this anywhere else except South Africa."

@olwethuMaxaba

"She is such a vibe I love her please. 🥰😂😂😂"

Petrol attendant dances to Master KG’s song

In a related article, Briefly News reported that while working, a petrol garage worker brightened the station with his dance moves.

The guy dubbed Minister of Petrol Attendants came through with yet another entertaining dance session for his viewers. The video gathered over 65.7K views within just a few hours of release.

