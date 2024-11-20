South Africa's former favourite couple Rachel and Siya Kolisi made Mzansi laugh on so many occasions

One of those moments was when Springboks captain was snoring to the point that Rachel could get her sleep

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Rachel and Siya Kolisi showed off their love and touched Mzansi. Images: @rachelkolisi

South Africa's former fav couple once gave Mzansi hope in love with their cute videos and moments.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @rachelkolisi, the duo was in Paris where they used to live together. Rachel captured a moment they had before bed. It was adorable to watch.

She then captured a moment where she and Siya were in bed. Siya was snoring so loud that Rachel couldn't sleep. Rachel looked at his former husband with a smile and shook her head. One could argue by saying she was wondering if she was the only wife going through the most.

Rachel takes clip of Siya Kolisi snoring

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at Siya Kolisi snoring

The video gained over 2 million views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@Gingy😜 commented:

"That's not snoring. That's the roar of a lion... Lion King... Our captain."

@katlipilane said:

"That’s our head boy Rachel don’t embarrass him like that 😭."

@Lwandle Esihle joked:

"He's dreaming about Elizabed😂😂😂😂😂."

@Luuya_n expressed:

"But he tired from carrying the country. So he is allowed to snore 😂😂."

@Angelina❤️ wrote:

"Aowa forgive him 😭we'll teach him how to sleep quiet bakithi ayi."

@Kgomotso Phosh commented:

"He's a world champ😂he's allowed to snore."

@LiseBLisaB said:

"Currently watching this video hearing our Captain and my husband snore together 😳😅."

