A Mzansi woman took to social media to show what she experienced when she was dating a broke man

The young lady posted screenshots of their awkward chats which revolved around him asking for money

The texts blew up on TikTok, leaving many SA women cringing with secondhand embarrassment

A woman gave netizens a peek at her past conversation with her broke ex. Image: @kim_ora21

Source: TikTok

Money problems can really mess up relationships, and this one’s no exception. A woman dropped some wild screenshots of texts from her broke ex on TikTok.

Partner keeps asking for money

Let’s just say, he was not her Prince Charming. The texts showed him constantly asking for money and confessing he had no food at his place. At one point, he even suggested they crash at her place instead.

Relationship ends due to finances

The post on the TikTok account @kim_ora21 got over 150k views and left TikTok users cringing hard. When the lady was asked in the comments about their relationship status she said they were no longer together:

"No I’ve left already and I’m not going back. I’m good now ma."

Watch the video below:

Netizens are buzzing about her mjolo experience with limited funds. Some joked about wanting nothing to do with broke situationships.

See a few reactions below:

@AshleySithole wrote:

"May this love never locate me."

@sheischanty1 commented:

"Normalise posting them so that we stay away from these people. 😭😹😹"

@Lovewins highlighted:

"He wants to be the one visiting instead so he can chow your food. 😭"

@ntandopearlmdinis posted:

"I have dated a broke guy before kodwa le ai. 😂😂"

@ExperienceSam stated:

"😂😂 Gents we’re reclaiming the throne."

@Tricia said:

"One day I'll be brave enough to share my story. 😭😭🤣 Yoh abafana!."

@Boitumelo_melow mentioned:

"Where did you meet him? That place needs to be avoided at all cost. 🙏😭"

@zaza added:

"I'd evaporate. 😭😭😭"

Relatable relationship stories of Mzansi people

A South African woman found herself dumped after she asked her partner for money to cover her hair expenses.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a South African woman ended up in the hospital after giving love a chance.

After taking a leap of faith in love, a Mzansi woman broke down in tears from the failed relationship.

Source: Briefly News