“I’d Evaporate”: SA People Cringe at Screenshots of Woman’s Texts From Broke Boyfriend
- A Mzansi woman took to social media to show what she experienced when she was dating a broke man
- The young lady posted screenshots of their awkward chats which revolved around him asking for money
- The texts blew up on TikTok, leaving many SA women cringing with secondhand embarrassment
Money problems can really mess up relationships, and this one’s no exception. A woman dropped some wild screenshots of texts from her broke ex on TikTok.
Partner keeps asking for money
Let’s just say, he was not her Prince Charming. The texts showed him constantly asking for money and confessing he had no food at his place. At one point, he even suggested they crash at her place instead.
Relationship ends due to finances
The post on the TikTok account @kim_ora21 got over 150k views and left TikTok users cringing hard. When the lady was asked in the comments about their relationship status she said they were no longer together:
"No I’ve left already and I’m not going back. I’m good now ma."
Watch the video below:
Netizens are buzzing about her mjolo experience with limited funds. Some joked about wanting nothing to do with broke situationships.
See a few reactions below:
@AshleySithole wrote:
"May this love never locate me."
@sheischanty1 commented:
"Normalise posting them so that we stay away from these people. 😭😹😹"
@Lovewins highlighted:
"He wants to be the one visiting instead so he can chow your food. 😭"
@ntandopearlmdinis posted:
"I have dated a broke guy before kodwa le ai. 😂😂"
@ExperienceSam stated:
"😂😂 Gents we’re reclaiming the throne."
@Tricia said:
"One day I'll be brave enough to share my story. 😭😭🤣 Yoh abafana!."
@Boitumelo_melow mentioned:
"Where did you meet him? That place needs to be avoided at all cost. 🙏😭"
@zaza added:
"I'd evaporate. 😭😭😭"
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za