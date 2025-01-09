A Chinese woman married to a Xhosa man was captured embracing her husband's culture in the rural part of the EC

The bride was dressed in full Xhosa makoti regalia in the post shared by a TikTok user

Social media users rushed to the comment section after seeing the couple's post congratulating the couple and sharing all kinds of jokes

A Xhosa man married to a Chinese wife received much applause on social media. Image: @tenza17ec

Source: TikTok

A local man posted pictures of a man and his wife on social media, highlighting the beautiful blend of the Xhosa and Chinese cultures as the makoti adjusted fully to her wifely duties.

The post, shared on TikTok by user @tenza17ec, went viral as many viewers were intrigued and sparked lively online discussions.

A beautiful interracial marriage

The video post shows the couple standing outside a rural home near a Jojo water tank. The Chinese wife is dressed in full Xhosa makoti regalia, including a headscarf and traditional shawl, proudly embodying her husband's heritage. The clip then shows the wife serving her seated husband in a culturally significant gesture of respect and love.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the couple

After seeing the clip, social media users flooded the comment section, amazed by the seamless blend of two cultures. Many also teased the guy, saying he should not cheat as his wife might pull karate moves on him, and others joked about opening Temu in the EC.

User @Trisha shared:

"One thing about Xhosas we embrace every culture. Welcome to Xhosa nation makoti wethu🥰."

User @Wandle Lila shared:

"This is amazing to watch and let's give them. their award they have already completed 2025. Single people, it's your turn to shine 😜."

User @BarbsieMap joked:

"Shein sizomfumana e EC ngok (we'll get from the EC). Sotsho siphumle kwezi (we'll be saved from customs fees) customs."

User @Timzow added:

"Umakoti we country from Temu, maZulu niyabona iziphumo zokhumsha (do you see the results of speaking English)🤣🤣?

User @sgoraa commented:

"Well done boi, umakothi wamkelekile (makoti is welcomed) ❣️."

User @Johandre+Karhi said:

"♥️Love sees no colour."

3 More makoti articles

A Xhosa woman in full makoti regalia sang a worship song in front of mourners at her father-in-law's funeral.

A gogo advised her grandson to get an educated makoti who would cook, clean, and care for him.

A young woman born in 2004 flexed being a makoti after her lobola celebration.

Source: Briefly News