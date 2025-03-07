A Zimbabwean man found himself in a heated argument when he tried to kick his side chick out of his home before his wife returned, but she refused

The woman, who had been living with him, reminded him of how she supported him financially and took care of the household, in the clip shared on Facebook

The viral video left social media users in stitches, with many saying she should stay and expose the man's cheating ways when his wife arrives

Relationships can take unexpected turns, but for one Zimbabwean man, an attempt to clean up his mess before his wife arrived completely backfired. A now-viral video capturing the moment he tried to chase his side chick from his home, but she flatly refused, leaving social media users entertained.

The clip shared by @Update4Today on Facebook, sparked a massive online debate, as people surprisingly supported the woman on her decision not to leave like she was asked.

A heated exchange caught on camera

In the clip, the Zimbabwean man who seemingly does not stay with his wife calmly tells the woman to take her things, which are packed and placed on the side and leave because his legal wife is coming home. She, however, is not having any of it. Instead, she firmly stands her ground, reminding him of all the things she has done for him, cooking, cleaning, and even using her own money to support him.

At one point, she even hits the floor twice with her hand while sitting on the couch, stressing that she is not going anywhere. She angrily demands that he put her belongings back in the room, including her bed, declaring that she is also his wife, as he had been calling her that all along.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA give the lady advice

The clip went viral, attracting thousands of comments. Many social media users joked that she was right to stay, saying the wife needed to see what her husband had been up to. Others encouraged the side chick to stand her ground, with even married women supporting her decision not to leave.

User @Lumbiwe Sakala added:

"We are proud of you, sister, and if u need back up, please send your location, we are coming right away 🚴🚴🚴🚴."

User @MercySimataaAkufuna shared:

"I love her courage 😂😂😂😂😂 the sister hood is proud of you, stay she will find you he will have 2 wives 😂😂😂."

User @Robert commented:

"He pressed a wrong button😂."

User @JemimahKeshBrownMusukwa said:

"Don't Go... why did he keep you in there fully knowing he is married 😒? Yes, show him Flames Sis😁😁😁."

User @indaMutinta added:

"The way this man speaks if someone came to tell you he's a cheat you would refuse😂😂his voice is so calm. Fear 😧 men life this my sister run 🏃‍♀️."

User @MangoakoSimoniaNare shared:

"I am a married woman but I say don't go my sister, the wife needs to know the truth about his husband 🤞🤞🤞."

