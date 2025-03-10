A mother took to TikTok to share screenshots of disturbing text messages from her child's father, revealing his refusal to be involved in their baby's life

The frustrated woman warned that one day his actions would catch up to him, stating she has "been too quiet for too long" while he continues to avoid his parental responsibilities

Social media users had mixed reactions to the post, with some advising the mother to seek legal remedies while others suggested she stop pursuing an unwilling father

A woman shared a clip showing her baby-daddy's demands before he can contribute towards his child. Images: @baby_pand

A woman has publicly shared text message exchanges with her child's father, exposing his refusal to support their baby while demanding she remove all traces of him from her social media.

Content creator @baby__pand, who regularly posts about her experiences as a single mother, uploaded screenshots of conversations with her child's father that reveal his complete disinterest in parenting responsibilities. In the messages, the man explicitly demands she stop calling him because of videos and pictures she has of him on her TikTok account, stating that:

"For as long as you still have videos and pictures of me in your TikTok acc, you and me have got nothing to say to each other."

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Exposing parental neglect

The woman responded firmly in the messages, warning him that his actions will eventually catch up to him:

"This is just nothing, I have been too quiet for too long."

In another message, the father insists she stop using his pictures and name, declaring:

"I do not belong to you and you cannot control my life."

He also demanded she stop sharing his phone number with others who have been contacting him about his behavior.

The TikTok post was captioned with a question to her followers asking why they were abusing her deadbeat donor, as he had been complaining about people messaging and calling him regarding his parental neglect.

The situation highlighted by @baby__pand reflects a concerning reality in South Africa, where approximately 21.3% of children aged 17 and under do not live with either parent. Unlike the international norm where most children under 18 live with both parents, South African children are often not co-resident with their biological parents due to labor migration and low maternal marriage rates.

According to the General Household Survey 2019, only 32.7% of South African children live with both parents, while a significant 42% live solely with their mothers. Just 4% live only with their fathers, emphasizing the disproportionate burden of single parenthood on women.

Many children end up being raised by grandparents or other relatives, especially in rural areas. This is reflected in household statistics showing that 14.7% of households contain three generations, while 4.5% are skip-generation households where grandparents live with grandchildren with no parents present.

Mzansi divided in responses

The comment section showed divided opinions on how the mother should handle the situation:

@mrmax suggested:

"Leave him, he doesn't want you, you're only gonna hurt yourself even further and the child, askies."

@Tshepo offered support:

"You never rest, it's been over a year now 😩😩 I know you're doing this for your baby. Even if you don't win this battle, but at least he will know you tried your best as a mother 🕯🕯"

@matha262 recommended:

"Would've chosen to love myself and my child instead of forcing someone to be a responsible father, you can't force someone to love your child yoh.. let him go."

@Leesa Chrisjan gave practical advice:

"Print those messages, mama, and store them for your baby to know what the father he/she has when grown up."

