People across the world came together to applaud a strict auntie for her reaction to a rowdy child in a public bus

The fed-up lady was sitting in front of the kid and then went off on him because of all the noise he was making

Folks online commended the lady for what she did and many said that what she was doing was a form of soft parenting

A strict auntie was praised online for reprimanding a rowdy kid sitting in a bus. Images: Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images, nevergaveaviafuk

Source: TikTok

A video shared online caused some mild discussion about soft parenting. A rowdy child who was making some noise in a public bus quickly got reprimanded by a strict auntie who had enough of his behaviour.

This is soft parenting

TikTokker nevergaveaviafuk shared the clip of the short incident which started with the old woman saying:

"Hello, don't give me an unnecessary headache, unless, I will take you inside my nose for two minutes. Believe what I say. If I hear anything"

The interaction made the child and the people sitting with him as quiet as a church mouse.

Watch the video below:

New age parents

The incident sparked a lot of conversations from netizens online who discussed what soft parenting is. According to Psychology Today, gentle parenting revolves around treating the child "as an individual with their point of view" without resorting to shame and punishment as a reasonable aspect to the parenting methods.

Many people criticised soft parenting and thought what the older lady did was right. Image: sanjeri

Source: Getty Images

Many people in the comments are against this form of parenting, believing that it makes children come out ill-prepared for the world and lacking discipline. Netizens worldwide shared their opinion about the incident, with some Nigerians explaining why the woman was right to do what she did.

Read the comments below:

aiwiththolang said:

'The mom when they got home definitely said “ you want me to call that lady from the bus?” 😂'

Jessica Nightingale defended the lady by saying:

"To the offended parents in the comments: if you're not going to parent when you're kid is being a nuisance to the rest of the public space y'all are SHARING with others, then someone else will."

Cherish❤️ mentioned:

"Hello parents in the comments section saying she did wrong please don’t give me unnecessary headache."

BaronessOyin explained:

"Have you ever wondered why Nigerian children are often so well-behaved? It’s simple. One thing you should know is that Nigerian kids don’t misbehave easily because there’s a network of eyes watching."

Jess posted:

'To the “You can’t do that” blah blah people. If you can’t control it in public , leave it at home 🤷🏽‍♀️ Simple.'

Tablespoon71 commented:

"I would appreciate this so much as a parent. Sometimes they just don't listen to us and a stranger is scary enough to get them to listen 😂"

Renée shared:

"She had to remix the threat when she clocked the audience 😂"

More family-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman named Olga shared that she made pap and vleis for her American husband to try.

previously reported that a South African woman named Olga shared that she made pap and vleis for her American husband to try. A divorced chap and single father of two boys amazed South Africans after sharing boggling fees of his son’s upcoming excursion.

A South African mom made many internet users smile after sharing how she became a tooth fairy overnight.

Source: Briefly News