A Cape Town mother documented her challenging journey moving to Abu Dhabi with two young children, while her husband started his new job with Etihad Airways

The content creator faced multiple difficulties, including carrying heavy bags plus electronics and jewellery, her son getting stuck in a lift and her daughter falling on an escalator

Despite the tears at takeoff and physical exhaustion, the family was reunited after the journey, with the children excitedly greeting their father after time apart

A woman from Cape Town shared her emotional story of leaving her home, SA, to start anew in Abu Dhabi. Images: @rachaeljoywilliams

A South African woman's emotional journey relocating from Cape Town to Abu Dhabi has captured hearts online as she shared the raw reality of emigrating with young children.

Content creator @rachaeljoywilliams documented her challenging travel experience early in May, revealing both the physical and emotional toll of moving countries with her toddler daughter Sierra and son Rio.

The difficult journey

The move came after her husband, Cam, secured a position with Etihad Airways after eight years with FlySafair. He had left for Abu Dhabi earlier, leaving the mother to manage the international move with their two children on her own. Her video caption painted a vivid picture of the struggle:

"Phew, this was tough - just the amount of stuff I had to carry; my shoulders are numb."

The journey was filled with challenges. She carried all their important documents, electronics, including laptops and cameras, and all her jewellery whilst keeping constant watch over the children. The stress peaked when Rio jumped into a lift that immediately closed and took him away.

"That was a scary 60 seconds. Shame he was SOBBING by the time it came down," she shared.

Having barely slept the night before in fear of oversleeping her alarm, the mother faced multiple obstacles at the airport. She struggled with escalators whilst carrying Sierra and numerous bags, resulting in her daughter falling and badly bruising her shins. By the end of the journey, her body was covered in bruises and scratches from managing everything alone.

A woman from Cape Town shared an emotional video showing what it was like to leave her home and relocate to another country with her kids. Images: @rachaeljoywilliams

The business class flight with Etihad provided some relief, though travelling with children meant constant attention. Sierra refused to be alone, making even bathroom visits difficult.

The takeoff proved particularly emotional.

"I started crying a few tears on takeoff as I haven't allowed myself much time to cry/be sad up to this moment," she revealed. Having suppressed her emotions whilst packing up their life in South Africa, the reality hit hard as the plane left: "This is goodbye. Knowing we probably won't live in SA again, especially not in the near future, is sad."

Reflecting on her experience, she offered practical advice for others facing similar journeys. She strongly recommended getting a stroller for toddlers instead of carrying them, suggesting brighter clothing or even considering a child leash to prevent them from getting lost. Her key lesson: travel with as few bags as possible.

Family reunion has Mzansi emotional

Comments poured in supporting the brave mother.

@lizamari.dp celebrated:

"👏👏 you made it and you're reunited!"

@the_louise_young praised:

"You did so beautifully, Mum! That reunion was so precious ❤️❤️❤️ Happy settling in 🙌"

@caitlindarlings got emotional:

"Sobbing at the end of the video, too beautiful. So happy for you all to be together again, and I hope that this new journey as a family is the best one yet ❤️"

@nicole_dubber acknowledged:

"Well done! 🙌🏻 Just watching your videos, you can tell you're such a great mum and you've done an incredible job ❤️"

@celesteinfullbloom noted:

"All worth it for that last moment on the reel! Well done on getting through it all. 💕"

@mekayla_carnerio related:

"Well done, Momma! 🙌 I know how hard it is travelling solo with 2 kids, I did it from SA to New Zealand. Absolutely exhausting and traumatising 😂 but just makes us realise we are super women🥰!"

