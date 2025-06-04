An Afrikaner farmer and her husband are turning their new home into a dream space and documenting every step of the way

The renovation update, filmed on Day 15 and shared on TikTok, includes safety upgrades, big windows, and room plans filled with personal meaning

Social media users loved the family’s progress and were left inspired by the honesty, effort, and creative touches in the building

An Afrikaner woman had online users talking after she shared the behind-the-scenes progress of renovating her new home.

The woman, TikTok user @annie__brand, posted the video on her account and social media users loved the progress, the neat updates, and her plans for each space.

Inside the renovation journey

In the clip, @annie__brand starts outside, showing a newly built, tall boundary wall and a solid grey gate she and her husband will soon install for extra security. There’s also a pile of rocks that looks random at first, but she hints it’s for something creative they’re planning later.

Then she takes her followers inside the big house with its wide yard. The natural light hits a room with large windows, which she says will be her chill and knit room. The plastering is done, with a white first coat of paint. She shows some bedrooms that will have full en-suites, and the electrical cabling, which has been installed and is waiting for plugs to be connected.

The ceilings have been washed, looking as white as the walls in their first precoat, which she says is not the final colour. The vibe is all about homely, slow-life living with a big touch of we did this ourselves as she moved to show her pantry, the kitchen and what might be a main bedroom.

SA love the lady's updates

Day 15 of the renovation had social media users flooding the comment section, hyping her up and congratulating the family on their home. Many said they were following the renovation process, confessing they loved how it was going so far. Some said it was a house now, but would soon be home, assuring the woman that they would move in before the end of the year. Others could not wait to see the final reveal, saying it would be worth all the hard work.

User @Ladyblue_6 said:

"Very exciting. I'm so happy for you and your family ❤️."

User @user8561723572129 Blommie added:

"Kan ons asb nr kry van mense wat muur gebou het asb ons wil ook muur voor laat opsit en ons het muur op ons stoep laat toe bou (Can we please get the number of people who have built a wall? We also want to have a wall put up in front, and we had a wall built on our porch)."

User @Elsebè shared:

"I love this video, can't wait to see how it will look when you're done."

User @Valentine and Sons Electrical said:

"🥰🥰 It's a house so long house. It will be a home soon, keep it up 🥰🥰."

User @Charne_V added:

"Wow! It’s looking good. I can almost imagine the result. Can’t wait to see!"

User @Debbie Mclardy257 said:

"Oh my gosh. So very excited for you."

Watch the TikTok video below:

