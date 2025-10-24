A South African woman shared a video, opening up about the mental and physical toll H2A workers face

The content creator urged families to support their loved ones who work 18 to 20-hour days overseas

Social media users agreed with her message, with some H2A workers thanking her for speaking the truth

A woman shared a video showing the difficulties people on the H2A visa go through.

A South African woman opened up about the sacrifices H2A workers make when they go overseas. Content creator @farmingblonde2 posted a video on 20 October 2025, speaking directly about what families of H2A workers need to understand about what their loved ones are going through.

She spoke from the heart about what life is really like for South Africans working abroad on H2A visas. Many people, she said, don’t realise the kind of sacrifice these men and women make. They’re often spoken to harshly, treated poorly, and pushed to work 18, 19, sometimes even 20 hours a day.

She urged families back home to pray for their loved ones and call them often. Most of them are running on very little sleep and dealing with exhaustion, both physical and mental. When they return home, they’re not the same, the stress and pressure take a toll. She asked women to be patient and understanding, to avoid unnecessary arguments, and to just hold things together until their partners are home, because many of these men are barely hanging on.

She explained that they constantly worry about their families, wondering if everyone’s okay and if they’re doing enough. The US offers opportunities South Africa can’t, but it comes at a heavy price. She also warned people not to take advantage of H2A workers financially. These men already endure months of backbreaking labor, and exploiting their money only adds to their burden.

She begged families to check in, even if their loved ones insist they’re fine, because, as she put it, none of them are okay. They’re sick, tired, and still pushing through because they want a better life.

Finally, she addressed the men themselves, urging them not to spend their money out of loneliness or on social media apps that take advantage of them. Instead, she encouraged them to save, pay themselves a small salary, and build something lasting from their hard work.

A beauty content creator shared a clip on TikTok showing how much both she and her husband have to sacrifice while he works abroad.

Netizens react to the H2A sacrifice message

TikTok users flooded the comments section with reactions:

@Luna_wp said:

"Women who stay behind with the responsibility and the children are just as heavy; it is not easy at all for the women, and the children are suffering under it."

@benvanniekerk370 H2A 🇿🇦/🇺🇸 gushed:

"Finally, a lady who knows the truth and what's going on. Thank you🙏."

@Walter_Curlewis shared:

"I work for incredibly good people in America. It's hard work and the hours are long, but I realise how lucky I am."

@Rooies🇿🇦🇺🇸🇵🇷 added:

"👌 Well said, tired of days spent inside the tractor, getting lonely. Before you get in, you have to make sure you're okay with your demons, otherwise you'll be fighting them in the cab all day."

All about being an H2A worker

The beauty content creator shared the clip on her TikTok page @farmingblonde2 showing the reality that many families don't see when their loved ones are working overseas.

According to USA Farm Labour, the H2A visa programme allows agricultural employers in the United States to bring foreign workers to fill temporary agricultural jobs. The agency or recruiter farmers use really matters. The site warns that anyone considering this field of work should choose a recruiter who picks up the phone, knows how farm work in the US works, and doesn’t just disappear once you’ve got the job.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

