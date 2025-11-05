A social content creation company shared the adorable moment a man surprised his partner with a push present

The roughly R2 million gift was hidden inside a massive box and was revealed after the woman cut a large ribbon

Social media users were mesmerised by the extravagance, with many sharing what gifts they received after giving birth

A new mother was gifted an approximately R2 million push present from her partner. Images: @noacreates_.

Source: TikTok

To celebrate his partner giving birth, a man surprised the mother of his child, presumably his wife, with a sleek Range Rover Sport, costing roughly R2 million. The luxurious gift left social media users in awe, while others shared what they received as push presents.

While push presents are meant to be thoughtful gifts to spouses after spending hours in labour, over the years, this sign of appreciation has become more extravagant and expensive.

Johannesburg-based Noa Creates, a company organising high-end social content creation for weddings and other events worldwide, shared a video of the unveiling of the epic surprise set of wheels. The Range Rover was hidden inside a massive box, which came apart when the woman cut a large ribbon. Blue balloons fell out, and a cover was pulled off to reveal the vehicle. The man also presented a bouquet of flowers, which ended the surprise on a sweet note.

Internet speaks about push presents

Many South Africans hurried to the comment section to congratulate the new mother on the birth of her child and the expensive push present she had received. Other local people on the internet joked about how what they had received after giving birth was nothing compared to what they saw on their screens.

Online users were amazed when they saw the woman's luxurious push present. Image: Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

@crystal0131 said to the man:

"I know God is about to bless you so much for carrying your wife on that silver platter. May blessings overflow in your home, and may she have the best adventures in her new car."

@l_annon humorously wrote in the comments:

"May this type of love find me and attack me viciously."

@user3507129746670 shared their unfortunate experience:

"I didn’t even get a birthday present, and I had my C-section on my birthday. Oh well, I broke up with him, and my daughter is forever my best gift."

@_pumpkin._3 asked with a laugh:

"Does he have a younger brother by any chance?"

@clarebennett78 added in the comment section:

"I never heard of a push present before. I'm in the wrong country. Where is this kind of love at?"

In a shocking revelation, @lisamichellexx shared with the online crowd:

"My push present was being taken to couples therapy to be told by him the relationship was done because I’m ungrateful and crazy."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Noa Creates' account below:

