A South African wife shared that her husband, an H-2A visa holder, saw his new home for the first time

The man had been earning a living in Montana, United States, while his family, mainly his wife, held the fort

Social media users were happy to see the family's success and expressed positivity in the comment section

A woman showed her husband, an H-2A farmer, entering his new home for the first time. Images: @karinamompreneur

Source: TikTok

Karina Johnson, the wife of an H-2A farmer named Ruan Johnson, shared the moment her husband stepped into their newly purchased home after returning from the United States. The video confirmed that the fruits of Ruan's labour did not go in vain.

The excited woman posted the clip on 18 November, 2025, allowing the online audience to see Ruan take a tour of the house, while their dogs excitedly followed behind.

Karina, who had been counting down the days until Ruan's arrival, wrote in the caption of the post:

"You guys, it's so precious to be able to share everything with my husband for the first time. He was on a plane overseas just two weeks after our wedding, and now, after seven months, he is home!"

As an H-2A visa holder, Ruan (who worked on a farm in Montana) is temporarily employed to work agricultural jobs in the United States when there are not enough American workers available.

Seasonal agricultural work includes planting, harvesting, and cultivating crops. Image: Dawn McDonald / Unsplash

Source: UGC

H-2A farmer's new home excites the internet

Many social media users described the moment as special and applauded Karina for holding the fort while her husband was working abroad.

@the.pretender69 wrote in the comments:

"I assume you did everything yourself. I was in Iraq for 10 years, and my wife bought everything. She's so strong. Well done, girl. It's people like you who make it easier for others to work overseas.

Karina replied to the TikTok user:

"Thank you very much! Yes, I had to move and set up everything myself. He still has a lot of loose ends that he needs to tie up."

@cornevanrensburg2 wished the family all the best, writing:

"Enjoy your new home. You will have a great time. I can see he is happy to be back home with you and the kids."

@twane21, who was also going to experience something similar, shared:

"I can't wait for my husband to come home. It will also be his first time at our new place and meeting our baby girl for the first time."

@paulapritt added in the comment section:

"It's so cute to see how the dogs missed him, too."

@maria.myburgh stated under the post:

"Thank you for sharing with us. I'm so glad your husband is back with you all safely."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Karina's account below:

