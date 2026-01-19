Solomon Ackah reflected on his journey adapting to life in South Africa as a foreign national

He spoke about overcoming challenges while raising his child in a new country, and people were touched

His story sparked discussion online, with many users expressing admiration for his perseverance and dedication

A 46-year-old Ghanaian man, Solomon Ackah, has opened up about his challenging journey of raising his son as a single father in South Africa.

A man shared his story of being a single father as he was interviewed.

Source: TikTok

In a heartfelt video shared by Briefly TV Life on November 13, 2025, Solomon recounted the struggles he faced after moving to South Africa with hopes of building a better life.

Ackah, a former bodybuilder and 2018 Western Province champion, explained that he was proud of his achievements in the sport but had to stop competing due to a back operation. Before coming to South Africa, he worked as a mechanic in Ghana.

"I am so proud to be one of the champions in bodybuilding in South Africa," he said, reflecting on his journey.

He moved to South Africa after his cousins encouraged him, believing the country offered better opportunities. Upon arrival, Solomon had no legal documents, which meant he could not work formally. To survive, he became a shoemaker, a trade that eventually led him to meet his future wife.

The couple developed a friendship while he worked, and eventually, they married in a Home Affairs ceremony. Initially, life seemed promising. However, challenges arose when they moved to live with his cousin, whose drinking habits influenced his wife.

"I was expecting good things from her because when we met, she was not drinking. ," Solomon said.

Ackah admitted he contemplated returning to Ghana but feared being seen as a failure. The situation worsened when he found his young son alone at home while his wife went out partying. After a confrontation, he moved out with his son, taking full responsibility for his care.

Over the years, Solomon dedicated himself entirely to raising his child, ensuring he had everything he needed despite the absence of maternal support. He took his son everywhere, stating that his wife made no effort to communicate or check on their son’s whereabouts. He guided and nurtured him without assistance. Today, his son is 18 years old, and Ackah reflected on the journey with pride.

"Being a single father was not easy, but I did everything for my son. I had no help from his mother, but I never gave up," he said.

Ackah’s story went on to touch many online, highlighting the challenges faced by single fathers, the sacrifices made for children, and the strength required to overcome adversity in a foreign country.

A man from Ghana shared his touching story of being a single father in South Africa.

Source: Youtube

SA shows the man support

Many took to the comments section to express their thoughts on Solomon's touching story, saying:

Liszzza-p1e said:

"I’m in tears. You, Sir, are the real deal. Your ex-wife lost a great man. What a father. Your son has an amazing example in front of him. God bless you, Sir."

JenblessedofGod added:

"I wish you and your son all the best for the future. God is with you both."

Sebentilezanini1085 commented:

"Raising children is not for the fainthearted....raised four girls as a single mom in Joburg. Without Christ theres no way I would have come this far!"

NontobekoDlamini-kr6pt replied:

"I am not saying she did a good thing for abandoning the baby, but at least men out there can understand what we go through when they abandon us with kids before they are even born."

Watch the video below:

