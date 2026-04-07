A South African man living in the US shared details about an overseas work programme open to young people back home

He advised applicants to approach the process with energy, passion and a focus on cultural exchange rather than desperation

Many viewers appreciated the insight, saying such information helps open doors for those seeking opportunities abroad

A South African man living in the United States recently shared information that caught the attention of many young people back home who are looking for a way out. In his video, he spoke about an international programme that allows people to work abroad, breaking down how the application works and what kind of mindset is needed. It wasn’t just about leaving the country, but about how to position yourself properly when chasing opportunities like these.

The picture on the left showed Lina sitting down. Image: @lina_vusi

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi man, @lina_vusi, living abroad posted the video on 17 March 2026 plugging netizens with opportunities abroad. The content creator explained that applications through Workaway International are still open, with an age limit of 18 to 35. He encouraged young South Africans to take the process seriously, especially when answering questions about why they want to work abroad.

According to him, many people miss opportunities because they don’t present themselves well. He advised applicants to show excitement, energy and a genuine interest in cultural exchange, rather than just focusing on money or escaping their current situation.

Tips to stand out in interviews abroad

TikToker @lina_vusi also described the process as something similar to an audition, where attitude matters just as much as qualifications. Showing curiosity about other cultures, willingness to learn, and a desire to grow can make a big difference. Workaway International is a recruitment agency that places seasonal hospitality workers, primarily from South Africa, Ireland, and Romania, into exclusive country clubs in the United States.

South African viewers appreciated the plug amid high unemployment rate, with many saying information like this is often hard to access, especially for young people trying to build better futures beyond South Africa.

Lina Vusi on the left plugged Mzansi with opportunities abroad. Image: @lina_vusi

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Lunks wrote:

“Thank you, I did apply I am waiting for feedback.”

MPK4REAL wrote:

“You need to have R70k in your account minimum.”

tshegofatso makhura wrote:

“Yoh, age restrictions is killing us.”

Loretta wrote:

“Can you give us tips on what we can say on the 10 sec video? got rejected last year… we want to work we are depressed at home.”

Dimpho Makwela wrote:

“I’ve interviewed with them until the final round twice. I don’t want to break my heart once again.”

Taka bhabha wrote:

“Where is it located? I'm based in Pretoria can I apply?”

Alison_nkosi wrote:

“How much were the visa and medical costs? I’m at that stage.”

Lifalethu wrote:

“After how long do they normally respond?”

Khanyo Mhlongo wrote:

“If I upload the video it says file size must be 20 or less.”

Mbali Princess Kodisang wrote:

“If you want to continue to the summer program, are you allowed or do they choose certain individuals?”

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Source: Briefly News