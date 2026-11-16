Rachel Kolisi teamed up with UCOOK to cook a lamb and pomegranate salsa meal box ahead of the festive season

The former Springbok WAG admitted she needed backup in the kitchen, recruiting help with flatbreads, panna cotta and more

Followers flooded the comments with warm wishes and festive cheer after the Cape Town clip went up on 11 November 2026

Rachel Kolisi gave viewers a hilarious look at her festive cooking chaos with loved ones. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi is getting into the festive spirit early. The Cape Town personality posted an Instagram reel on her account @rachelkolisi on 11 November 2026 in partnership with meal kit service UCOOK, giving followers a warm and wonderfully chaotic look at Christmas feast preparations with family and friends. The clip captured the kind of festive energy most South Africans will recognise. Kids hovered nearby, asking if the food was ready; a male guest delivered a deadpan rendition of "Away in a Manger" near the Christmas tree, and Rachel poured herself a glass of rosé while cheerfully admitting she was not exactly a solo-kitchen kind of person.

Rachel calls in reinforcements for Christmas cooking

Rather than go it alone, Rachel leaned on her guests to help with the flatbreads, chargrilled baby marrows and panna cotta, while crediting her air fryer as one of her most trusted kitchen allies. The centrepiece of the spread was a golden roast lamb with pomegranate salsa, cooked using the UCOOK meal box, which she proudly unveiled alongside starters and dessert once everything came together. The result was a feast that looked every bit as good as it tasted, judging by the reactions in the comments.

Watch the festive feast unfold on Rachel's Instagram reel below:

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Mzansi loves Rachel's festive energy

Followers were charmed by the warmth and humour throughout the clip:

@annabelle_w_cpt said:

"You are a ray of sunshine 🌟"

@curlycurvycharlie wrote:

"Amazing! Let the festive fun begin. Looks like you had a blast. A blessed festive season to you and yours 🌲."

@bohobabe22 commented:

"Love it."

@jn108108 reacted:

"🥰 Beautiful."

@kimbarnard81 asked:

"Hi, where did you get your denim shorts? Love them 😍."

@realestate_coetseejolanda playfully lamented:

"Ahh, you don't deliver in Nelspruit 🥺?"

Other articles about Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi shared a relatable video of her quiet morning sleep-in being hilariously derailed by her kids starting a pillow fight on her bed—with the family dog jumping in too—warming hearts across Mzansi.

Philanthropist Rachel Kolisi warmed Mzansi's hearts after sharing a sweet photo celebrating the valedictory service of her ex-husband Siya Kolisi's younger sister, Liphelo Madlingozi, earning widespread praise for her unwavering support and motherhood.

Briefly News reported that author Rachel Kolisi shared moments from a peaceful girls' getaway to the Eastern Cape, giving followers a behind-the-scenes look at their luxury retreat at Mantis Hiddn in Addo.

Source: Briefly News