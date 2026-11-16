A South African woman living in the US filmed a hilarious word-comparison quiz to prove her accent makes certain words sound identical

The clip by hughandmeg went viral on Instagram, drawing laughs from viewers who recognised the South African English pronunciation quirks

Australians, Brits and fellow South Africans flooded the comments to back her up, saying she was completely correct

An SA woman and her US partner playing a pronunciation quiz. Images: hughandmeg/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A South African woman living in the United States gave her American boyfriend a linguistics lesson he was not ready for, and the internet loved every second of it.

The couple, known on Instagram as @hughandmeg, shared the clip on 10 November 2026. In it, the girlfriend sits down with a pointer stick in front of a TV screen running a word-comparison quiz. The slides pair words like "Pastor/Pasta," "Court/Caught," "Career/Korea" and "Source/Sauce," and she reacts with growing disbelief as her boyfriend insists he can hear the difference between each pair.

Her argument is rooted in real linguistics. South African English is non-rhotic, meaning the "r" sound is dropped when it falls after a vowel, unless the next word begins with a vowel. That single feature collapses the distinction between dozens of word pairs that American speakers keep separate. Words like "source" and "sauce" both land on the same long vowel sound, and "court" and "caught" become indistinguishable. Add in vowel shifts shaped by Afrikaans and local South African languages, and you have an accent that genuinely produces more homophones than American English does.

The "Career/Korea" slide brought the whole thing to a halt. She said both words, he insisted they were different, and her reaction said everything.

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Why South African and American English differ

The gap comes down to history. South African English developed from Southern British settlers in the late 18th and 19th centuries, by which point dropping the post-vowel "r" was already standard in England. American English, on the other hand, preserved the older rhotic style brought over by earlier settlers in the 1600s. Neither is wrong. They simply took different paths.

Watch the word-comparison quiz that started the debate:

The internet backs her up

Viewers from across the world piled into the comments on @hughandmeg's post, and most of them sided firmly with her:

@another_white_hilux said:

"I'm Australian and she is completely correct, they're the same."

@anniekknowles wrote:

"As a Brit I can confirm she's 100% correct."

@tamswim13 shared:

"South African here married to an American, I can confirm this is the story of our lives 😂😂😂 Next time do 'gloss & glass', 'heel + hill', cough + calf 😂"

@estelablancoa reacted:

"The Career vs Korea one 😂 She like 👹👹 IT'S DIFFERENT 👹👹"

@shawn_ships_cars wrote:

"Lost it at 'Career'... Nevermind 😂"

@themusinggirlsa said:

"I hear the difference wena Meg, don't let him stress you 😭😂"

@miapositano added:

"Best thing I've seen all day."

More on South African couples

Source: Briefly News