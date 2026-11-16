A South African TikToker and her siblings pulled off a surprise birthday party for their mother, with 80 guests in just seven days

The family chose the Anza Lifestyle Lodge in Louis Trichardt, a venue that also offers a six-month payment plan for events

The Venda-themed celebration included a live performance, a buffet, and a bus chartered to bring guests from Thohoyandou

Siblings surprise their mother on her birthday. Image: @therealmissp_dj

Source: Getty Images

Pandelani Mulaudzi, a South African woman known on TikTok as @therealmissp_dj went viral after sharing how she and her siblings pulled off a surprise birthday celebration for their mother in Limpopo in just one week, with 80 guests in attendance.

The TikToker posted the vlog-style video on 15 November 2026, documenting everything from the initial family group chat discussion to the moment mom walked through the doors of the venue, completely unaware of what was waiting for her.

Planning a party in seven days

With only a week to work with, the siblings turned to the Anza Lifestyle Lodge in Louis Trichardt, a venue she had previously visited for a solo rest trip. She recalled discovering that the lodge hosted everything from weddings to corporate events, and the memory came back to her just in time.

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When she called to explain the tight timeline, the team at Anza said they could make it work. The family agreed on a Venda theme, keeping it colourful but not overwhelming, and largely trusted the venue to handle the decor and setup. Accommodation was priced at R3,000 per night for four guests, including breakfast. Dinner for three on the eve of the party came to R816.

To manage numbers, the family chartered a bus to bring guests from Thohoyandou to Louis Trichardt. A close friend lured mom out for lunch on the day, telling her to dress up for photos, keeping her completely in the dark.

The moment she walked in

The glass-walled venue meant guests inside could see outside, while mom could not see in. After the guests had waited nearly 15 minutes, the doors opened and the room erupted. The TikToker described her mother as overwhelmed, knowing she had spoken to many of the guests that very morning and not one of them had let the secret slip.

A highlight of the evening was a live performance by artist Takie Ndou, her mother's favourite. The buffet included pap, rice, chicken, beef, fish, vegetables and salads, with four dessert options that, according to the vlogger, disappeared almost immediately.

The Anza Lifestyle Lodge also offers a six-month payment plan for events, something the TikToker shared for viewers who may be considering hosting their own celebrations.

Pandelani captioned her post:

"What a beautiful and unforgettable celebration for our queen."

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the birthday vlog

The video drew thousands of responses on her page, with viewers genuinely moved by the family effort:

@Nthabiseng Chachi Mn wrote:

"Money is important, Money is important, Money is important, Money is important, Money is important 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤌🏾❤"

@The Anza Lifestyle said:

"Miss P, a heartfelt thank you for choosing The Anza Lifestyle Lodge to celebrate your beautiful mother's birthday. ❤ It truly means so much to us that you trusted us to be part of such a special and memorable occasion."

@fifi441 asked:

"She looks very young, how old if I may ask?"

@monangwa admitted:

"Can't believe I watched a 13-minute video 🤣🔥"

More Briefly News stories on surprises

A mother’s school surprise after four years abroad left her son in tears. The viral TikTok reunion moved viewers and sparked stories of family separation, too.

Ben Delport moved viewers by gifting his estate’s security guard an iPhone 11 and cash after the man was mugged, prompting heartfelt reactions on TikTok, too.

A South African woman returns from a year in the US to surprise her best friend, as a heartfelt family reunion moves TikTok viewers and sparks warm reactions.

Source: Briefly News