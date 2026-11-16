Matshidiso Matilda posted photos alongside viral Zimbabwean content creator Tanaka Dube online, sending social media into a frenzy

The images surfaced just days after Matshidiso claimed on a livestream that her husband, Kevin Shai, had left her and changed his Facebook status to single

Kevin Shai has since gone live on Facebook, debuting a new look and making remarks about women that many viewers took as confirmation the marriage was over

Matshidiso Matilda's latest pictures sent social media into a frenzy days after she claimed her husband, Kevin Shai, had left her. Images: Kevin Shai, Tanaka Dube

Source: Facebook

Matshidiso Matilda is back in the spotlight, and this time it's not because of the Limpopo Boy saga. The South African social media personality has set tongues wagging again after posting photos of herself alongside Zimbabwean content creator Tanaka Dube, all while her marriage to Kevin Shai appears to be hanging by a thread.

Matshidiso shared the images on 14 November 2026, posing comfortably next to Dube, who is widely known across Southern Africa for appearing in a viral "resurrection" clip in which he climbed out of a coffin after a pastor supposedly raised him from the dead before sitting down to eat with the congregation. The two have recently begun collaborating on comedic content, though many online users had no idea the pair had a working relationship.

Netizens convinced Matshidiso has moved on

Without context, the photos sent social media users into overdrive, with many jumping to the conclusion that Matshidiso had already found herself a new situation. The images landed at a particularly sensitive moment, arriving shortly after she went live and claimed that Shai had walked out on their marriage.

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During that broadcast, Matshidiso lamented that "everyone got in the way of her happy marriage" and pointed out that Shai had updated his Facebook relationship status to "single."

The apparent split comes after months of turbulence, sparked by the Limpopo Boy scandal, during which Matshidiso drew sharp criticism for joining Limpopo Boy's livestream once the initial storm had quieted down. Many of her followers viewed that decision as deeply disrespectful towards her husband.

Matshidiso Matilda's photos with Tanaka Dube left many convinced that she has moved on from her husband. Images: Kevin Shai, Tanaka Dube

Source: Facebook

The reactions to the Dube photos were swift and blunt.

ZakheleZack said:

"To the streets you belong, and to the streets you shall return."

tiichakunda wrote:

"This will be the end of Tanaka."

kapa_robert added:

"Matshidiso has moved on."

Kevin Shai debuts new look and speaks out

While Matshidiso's social media activity has been raising eyebrows, Shai has been holding his own livestreams and leaning on his community for support. During a recent broadcast, he appeared to indirectly confirm the relationship had run its course, telling viewers he is afraid of women, calling them "dangerous" and comparing them to hyenas.

He also showed up on camera with a noticeably fresh look, swapping his braided hairstyle for a short trim. For many tuning in, the combination of his candid remarks and updated appearance felt like a symbolic full stop on the marriage.

See Matshidiso Matilda's photos below.

Limpopo Boy addresses backlash

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Limpopo Boy's reaction to online users slamming him for accepting Matshidiso Matilda's request to join his livestream.

The dancer was accused of enabling her behaviour and disrespecting her husband, and he appeared to have had enough of the constant criticism, taking to social media to speak out.

Source: Briefly News