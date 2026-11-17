Nabeelah Shaikh, an award-winning eNCA investigative journalist, passed away on 14 November 2026 at the age of 34

Shaikh, who was pregnant at the time, was laid to rest alongside her unborn child at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg

Her close friend Rita Suliman shared a moving tribute revealing the depth of their late-night friendship and bond

Nabeelah Shaikh and her family. Images: @rita.suliman.3/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Rita Suliman posted a heartfelt tribute to her close friend Nabeelah Shaikh on Facebook on 16 November 2026. The message offered a deeply personal glimpse into what the two women shared, and it moved many who read it.

Shaikh, an award-winning investigative journalist for eNCA, died in hospital on 14 November 2026 following a brief illness. She was 34 years old and pregnant at the time of her passing. She was buried alongside her unborn child at Westpark Cemetery in Linden, Johannesburg, on the same evening. She is survived by her husband and a three-year-old daughter.

A friendship built in the early hours

In her tribute, Suliman recalled how Shaikh was the one person she could always count on in the middle of the night. She described their bond as one built on late-night conversations, mutual encouragement and a shared curiosity about the world.

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Suliman wrote that she felt selfish in her grief because Shaikh had been the only person who stayed awake at all hours the way she did, someone she could lean on when both of them needed cheering up. She said she would continue talking to Shaikh in the early morning hours out of habit, and that she would hold onto her friend's wisdom and her sharp, enquiring mind.

One particular memory stood out. Suliman recalled how Shaikh would ask a question and then stop herself, saying "wait, don't tell me," before working through the answer on her own. And she always got it right.

"I love you my friend, go well and rest in peace," Suliman wrote.

Tributes pour in From across South Africa

Shaikh's death sent shockwaves through South African journalism. Her employer eNCA shared several memorial posts, with colleagues including Investigations Editor Dasen Thathiah and Head of News Lukhanyo Calata describing her as a fearless reporter and a kind soul.

Tributes also came from veteran journalists, public figures and organisations including the Democratic Alliance and Hillbrow Radio 24-7, all acknowledging her contributions to South African media.

Read Rita Suliman's tribute to Nabeelah Shaikh:

South Africans who knew and followed Shaikh's work shared their grief in the comments:

@Ilhaam Abrahams said:

"I'm so sorry for your loss. It's hard to lose a great friend... But Allah SWT knows best. You and Nabeelah are in my duahs."

@Nisa Cassim wrote:

"Such a beautiful pic of her Rits... heartbroken."

More on Nabeelah Shaikh’s death

Briefly News recently reported on the government’s tribute to eNCA investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaikh after her sudden passing.

recently reported on the government’s tribute to eNCA investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaikh after her sudden passing. Nabeelah Shaikh’s final Instagram post is breaking hearts as friends, colleagues and fans share their tributes.

Devi Sankaree Govender paid an emotional video tribute to her late eNCA colleague.

Source: Briefly News