South African creator @marnelcoetzee posted a TikTok update one month after moving to the United States with her family

The family kept their braai traditions alive abroad, with her partner cooking boerewors and chops on a drum braai outdoors

Fellow Afrikaner expats and those applying under Trump's relocation programme flooded the comments with their own stories

Briefly News reached out to Marnel Coetzee, who clarified her family's visa status and opened up about settling into life on a farm in Oklahoma

An Afrikaner mom shared a lighthearted update one month after relocating to the United States. Image: @marnelcoetzee

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in the United States gave her followers a candid one-month update after relocating abroad with her family, and it struck a chord with Afrikaner expats across the globe. TikTok creator @marnelcoetzee posted the clip on 19 October 2026, opening with a sweet moment between her and her young daughter before cutting to her partner working a drum braai outdoors. Steaks, chops, and boerewors sizzled on the grill while their child relaxed on a blanket nearby, surrounded by plush toys.

Boerewors braai abroad

The overlay text said it all: "One month in America and I still say 'shame' to people who don't understand me." It was a small but telling detail that summed up the experience of thousands of South Africans who have carried their culture with them into a new country. The braai was not just a meal. For many South Africans watching, it was a signal that this family was not leaving their identity behind.

The scene of a traditional drum braai in an American backyard, complete with boerewors, was the kind of image that made fellow expats pause mid-scroll. The clip resonated quickly, with South Africans in the United States and Canada sharing that they had been through the same thing, from catching themselves using South African slang to struggling to be understood at American drive-throughs because of their accents.

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Watch the family's one-month update in the TikTok video here.

Fellow South Africans living in North America flooded the comments, admitting they still use the same Mzansi slang. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

South African mom opens up about adjusting to life in Oklahoma

The Briefly News team spoke with Marnel Coetzee about her family's move to the United States, how her young daughter is adapting to a new school environment, and the everyday adjustments that come with starting over abroad.

Before diving into the interview, Marnel clarified that her family did not relocate under a refugee programme, explaining that her husband works on an H-2A visa while she and her daughter are in the country on H-4 visas.

We asked where in the United States she and her family are currently based. She responded:

"We are situated on a farm near Lawton in Oklahoma."

The team asked what her biggest culture shock or adjustment had been during her first month in the country. Coetzee shared:

"Oh, a couple of things... But mostly: the school system. The care they put into making sure that my daughter is where she needs to be is unreal. Testing her, giving her the extra attention and assistance to learn to read and write in English (she was in an Afrikaans school in SA), and still making sure she is just a happy little girl. Lana (my daughter, 6 years old) absolutely loves school, riding the bus and having meals in the cafeteria. She says it's just like on TV."

When asked what advice she would share with South Africans thinking of relocating to the US, she said:

"My advice? Bring your South African humour with you! America is an incredible adventure, but there will be plenty of culture shocks, confusing moments and days when you question your life choices. From trying to understand Fahrenheit, miles and gallons to realising that a simple grocery shopping trip can feel like a financial commitment. Yoh!"

Mzansi expats react

The comments section drew a wave of Afrikaner voices, many of them sharing where they were in their own relocation journeys:

@Alex wrote:

"Julle is verantwoordelike ouers, daar is geen toekoms vir die kinders in SA nie. Ons het dieselfde gedoen en Nieu-Seeland toe geëmigreer om 'n toekoms vir ons kinders te verseker [You are responsible parents; there is no future for the children in SA. We did the same and emigrated to New Zealand to secure a future for our children]."

@Patrys said:

"Ek hoop julle gaan bly en dat julle 'n groenkaart kry. Ons is op Trump se program oor hierheen en ek is een dag spyt nie [I hope you stay and get a green card. We came over on Trump's programme, and I don't regret it for a day]."

@Natasha Pruis20 shared:

"Ek ek my seun doen aansoek om oor te gaan. Suid-Afrika is nou nie meer veilig nie [My son and I are applying to go over. South Africa is no longer safe]."

@Black Bird added:

"Ek wil ook by my man in Amerika wees; volgende jaar werk ek in Nebraska [I also want to be with my man in America; next year I'll work in Nebraska]."

@Zandrea wrote:

"18 months in Canada and I still use the word 'shame'🍓."

@Hilltop Haven Animal Sanctuary said:

"Drive-thru restaurants gave me such a complex because no one could understand me."

@Tony Fensham closed with:

"Net goedheid en guns aan die ander kant van die waters 🙏 [Only goodness and grace on the other side of the waters]."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaner refugees

Afrikaner refugee David Ungerer filmed a candid video from his US workplace, telling online critics to scroll past while reassuring supporters he is thriving abroad, prompting fellow South Africans to ask for advice on finding work in America.

An Afrikaans-speaking mother living as a refugee in the US shared a video of her family's massive 30-day food bank haul and discounted clothes, prompting South Africans to ask how the assistance programme works and how to apply.

Six months after moving to Mississippi, a mom in the refugee programme shared how her Afrikaans-speaking kids picked up a Southern drawl in English classrooms, prompting relocation questions from fellow South Africans.

Source: Briefly News