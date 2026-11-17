American tourist Samuel McKee was attacked by a mother hippo while exploring Botswana's Okavango Delta

His wife, Anna, risked her own safety by confronting the animal and helping save his life

McKee was airlifted to South Africa, where he underwent emergency surgery at Netcare Milpark Hospital

A honeymoon in Botswana turned into a fight for survival after a hippo attacked a newlywed. Image: @Indie5051

Source: Twitter

31-year-old Samuel McKee's honeymoon took a terrifying turn just 10 days after he married his wife, Anna. What was meant to be a peaceful holiday in Botswana became a desperate fight for survival when a hippopotamus attacked him in a swamp. His wife's split-second decision to confront the animal helped save his life.

Wife's brave move during terrifying hippo encounter

The couple were enjoying a canoe excursion in the Okavango Delta when their boat drifted away from the rest of the group. A mother hippo, which had been spotted nearby with her calves, suddenly charged towards them and attacked McKee, leaving him with devastating injuries. According to an account published by The Guardian on 13 November 2026, Anna watched in horror as the animal grabbed her husband. Believing he was about to die, she rushed towards the hippo and punched it near the face, causing it to release him. McKee surfaced with severe injuries, including exposed intestines, while his wife immediately helped him reach safety and provided first aid.

South African hospital treats honeymoon survivor

The situation became increasingly critical as the couple waited for emergency evacuation. With darkness approaching and a helicopter unable to reach them that evening, McKee was taken back to camp on a stretcher while his family worked with the US embassy to arrange assistance. He was eventually airlifted to South Africa and rushed to Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, where doctors performed emergency surgery. His injuries included fractured ribs and vertebrae, deep wounds, damaged internal organs and severely injured intestines.

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He spent 19 days in hospital before he was well enough to return home. Although both McKee and Anna continue to recover from the traumatic experience, the couple say they do not blame the hippo, recognising that the animal was protecting its territory and young. The photograph McKee took of the animal before the attack now hangs in their home as an extraordinary reminder of the honeymoon that nearly cost him his life.

The tourist was eventually airlifted to Johannesburg for emergency treatment. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

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