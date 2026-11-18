A Zimbabwean mum shared her son Joshua's journey competing at the Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 in New Zealand

Joshua placed 2nd in WhaiKōrero, an oratory category, stunning the crowd with his command of Māori culture

The proud single mum revealed her whole family showed up to support Joshua on the day of his performance

A Zimbabwean mum with her son, Jshua, who performed a Māori haka. Images: @nissi.nicole

Source: TikTok

A Zimbabwean mother living in New Zealand went online to celebrate her son's remarkable achievement at a major cultural competition. Nicole, known on TikTok as @nissi.nicole, posted on 15 November 2026 to share that her son Joshua had placed 2nd in WhaiKōrero at the Kapa Haka Regionals 2026.

WhaiKōrero is a formal Māori oratory category, one of the most demanding disciplines in kapa haka competition. Joshua performed wearing tā moko, traditional Māori facial markings, and carried a taiaha, a ceremonial weapon used in performance. His certificate confirmed the placement:

"Maranga Mai E Te Iwi — Tuarua."

Nicole wrote in her caption:

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"Just like that, all the hard Mahi paid off. 2nd place in Whaikorero at Kapa Haka Regionals 2026!!! I'm so proud of you, my boy."

Joshua's story is not new. He previously went viral after delivering the stunning haka at Hurupaki School in Whangārei, Northland, where his commanding presence and fluency in te reo Māori left audiences speechless.

A family that showed up

Nicole, who is raising Joshua as a single mother, shared that the achievement was the result of months of hard work. She described Joshua's love for Māori culture as deeply personal, noting that he is passionate about it in a way that goes beyond performance. On the day of the event, the family rallied around him. Nicole posted a photo of the whole family standing together outside the venue after his performance.

See the post that has everyone talking:

Mzansi and New Zealand react to Joshua

The comment section on her TikTok page was full of warmth from viewers across the world:

@Amorangi said:

"I've followed this young man for so long! He absolutely lights my soul on fire! He is so so special!"

@XYNYVH wrote:

"You are truly an exceptional mother. Watching your son deliver his whaikōrero brought tears to my eyes, not only because of his incredible achievement, but because of the love, dedication and unwavering support you have poured into him."

@Vic 👸🏽 k 🌑 shared:

"He came second, equal with my boy for whaikōrero. Congratulations! He's so super cool!"

@Q05 said:

"My tupuna are 100% watching over him and cheering for him!"

@meetvivi.ai added:

"I watched his whaikorero countless times!! I hope he enters Manukorero when he gets to High school! Kā pai mama!"

@TK Tumai-Harris🇳🇿 noted:

"This is what our Government wants to stop, but seeing all our children embracing our culture is overwhelming. Ngā mihinui kia koe e Tama [Many congratulations to you, young man]."

@AuntyMelissa concluded:

"I am going to show my son this young man! I hope we get to meet this soul one day."

More on haka

Source: Briefly News