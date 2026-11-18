Silindile dropped her young daughter at a daycare centre at 7:30 in the morning on 15 September, expecting an ordinary day

Two hours later, she received a call from the principal urging her to rush to a nearby medical centre after her daughter choked on bread

The grieving mother says daycare staff failed to call an ambulance or notify her when the emergency unfolded, and she is demanding answers

A young mother and her daughter. Images: silindile3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A South African mother named Silindile is speaking out about the worst day of her life. She shared her story on TikTok on 17 November 2026, and the clip has since drawn hundreds of people into her grief.

On the morning of 15 September, Silindile dropped her young daughter at the daycare centre at around 7:30. She went to work as usual. By 10:00 that same morning, her phone rang. It was the daycare principal, asking her to come to a nearby medical centre.

A mother's worst fear confirmed

Silindile drove there immediately. She says the principal kept calling during the journey, repeatedly asking how far away she was. By the time she arrived, something inside her already knew. When she faced the doctor and asked whether her daughter was gone, the answer was yes.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

She says her daughter had been sitting with other children in her classroom when she choked on a piece of bread. What has haunted Silindile since is what the staff did next. According to her account, no ambulance was called. Instead, staff transported the child to the medical centre themselves, without notifying her mother.

Demanding answers at the daycare and police station

The day after her daughter's death, Silindile returned to the daycare to understand exactly what had happened. She says the principal refused to speak to her, saying she needed to call her husband and her mother first. When Silindile pushed back and demanded to know why no ambulance had been called, she felt the responses were evasive.

She also visited the local police station to follow up on the investigation. A post-mortem was conducted to confirm the circumstances of the child's death. As of when she shared her story, Silindile said she was still waiting for proper answers.

Watch her emotional account below:

Mzansi responds with grief and outrage

The video on the TikTok page moved thousands of South Africans to comment, many sharing their own devastating losses:

@The Rose🌹 wrote:

"My baby was offered sweets in a bus full of nurses from Sasha to Pretoria. She choked, and none of them could perform a successful CPR. She was gone just like that in the middle of the road."

@ⒶSℍℓｅ𝕖🎤💎🎧 said:

"I'm so sorry. I also lost my child under circumstances where he should have been safe and looked after properly. I highly recommend that ALL daycares and homes with babies/children should invest in the LifeVac anti-choking device and complete training on how to use the device. It can be purchased online for about R1500."

@Tshimologo shared:

"Bathong! Basic first aid for a choking baby. So sorry, Mommy."

@ItuPoppy2000 wrote:

"They don't even know the Heimlich Maneuver? I thought everyone knew this; even on movies, they show it. I am very sorry, Mama."

@Goniwe added:

"I remember my friend's child. He was eating an apple and he choked. Everything was tried; unfortunately nothing worked. I'll never forget. I'm sorry Mommy."

@FlowerPower asked:

"That nursery needs to be closed! Who can we tag from public health to pay them a visit?"

@Bridgette wrote:

"When it comes to the death of a child, no answer will be good enough for a mother. I pray the truth comes out and everyone heals."

More on SA family tragedies

Briefly News recently reported on a Stellenbosch family left grieving after a crash on Helshoogte Pass, and a school confirmed more heartbreaking news.

recently reported on a Stellenbosch family left grieving after a crash on Helshoogte Pass, and a school confirmed more heartbreaking news. Police divers and a K9 unit were deployed to a KZN farm dam after a 12-year-old boy went swimming with friends.

The family of a Durban pensioner shared an update after a week-long search following his solo holiday in Phuket.

Source: Briefly News