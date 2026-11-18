A Nigerian woman living in South Africa posted a TikTok video comparing Nigeria's education system to South Africa's, holding up her matric certificate as proof

She said she completed secondary school in South Africa without paying a single fee, contrasting it with what families in Nigeria pay just to collect WAEC results

The video sparked a heated debate online, with thousands of Nigerians weighing in on education costs and the 2027 elections

A Nigerian woman discussing and showing her SA matric certificate. Images: @marvey_of_africa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian woman based in South Africa sparked a fierce debate on TikTok after sharing a video on 11 November 2026 comparing the two countries' education systems. TikTok user @marvey_of_africa filmed herself in what appeared to be an office holding up her South African matric certificate and statement of results to prove she had completed secondary school at no cost.

"When I tell you I went to school in South Africa for free, you think I'm joking," she said directly to the camera, pointing to her name on the documents which included her SA matric results and certificate.

She contrasted that experience with Nigeria, where she said her father paid school fees, lesson fees and WAEC registration costs, only to then pay again just to collect the results.

South Africa vs Nigeria: The education gap

Her frustration was directed squarely at President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian government. She accused leadership of keeping citizens poor and dependent while failing to invest in public education. She called on Nigerians to vote differently in the 2027 elections and to protect those votes once cast.

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Nigeria does have laws on the books that are meant to guarantee free basic education. The Universal Basic Education Act of 2004 requires governments at all levels to provide free, compulsory schooling from early childhood through junior secondary school.

The Child Rights Act of 2003 also enshrines every child's right to free education. In practice, however, public schools regularly charge families for exams, uniforms and other levies when government funding falls short. UNICEF Nigeria estimates that roughly 18 to 19 million children in Nigeria are currently out of school.

Watch the video that set off the debate below:

Nigerians react online

The post on her TikTok page drew over 2,000 comments, with opinions sharply divided:

@rianshaun said:

"Education is free here too... get ur facts right... WAEC is free in Nigeria too unless it's a private school."

@prosper_123 replied:

"WAEC is about 100k now."

@E.X.C.E.L🌸🦋 added:

"I paid 80k to collect my WAEC result 😭"

@Bobby argued:

"You can't compare Nigeria's population to South Africa's population. Even in the USA and the UK, tertiary education is not free. Nigeria doesn't have enough resources to give free education."

@Mc Akwa Owo1❤️🖤⚓️ wrote:

"Imagine giving someone loans to study in a country where jobs aren't available to repay."

@ORIGINAL BORN STAR 🎖️ pushed back:

"After the NELFund, where are the jobs???"

@Son of Plutus 💰🪎 added:

"In Ghana, you attend hospital for free and attend school for free from crèche to Level 200 in university."

More on Nigeria and South Africa relations

Briefly News recently reported on Nigerian Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode’s complaint about his delegation at a credentials ceremony in South Africa.

recently reported on Nigerian Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode’s complaint about his delegation at a credentials ceremony in South Africa. The SABC responded to the ambassador’s livestream claims after he raised the matter with President Ramaphosa.

Nigeria’s high commissioner has now described his meeting with DIRCO after being formally summoned.

Source: Briefly News