A group of South African men spotted a newlywed couple taking wedding photos along a quiet roadside and immediately pulled over to celebrate them

The men hopped out of their bakkie and Mini Cooper, waving hats, singing, ululating, and honking horns while keeping a respectful distance from the couple

The heartwarming moment, shared by @mamelodi.news on TikTok, flooded the comment section with South Africans bursting with national pride

A few local men pulled over along a quiet road to celebrate a newlywed couple taking wedding photos. Image: Thomas Barwick / @mamelodi.news

Source: Getty Images

A group of South African men turned a stranger's wedding day into an unforgettable moment with nothing but joy and good intentions. The clip, posted on TikTok by @mamelodi.news on 19 November 2026, shows the men travelling in a bakkie and a red Mini Cooper when they spotted a bride, groom, and photographer shooting wedding photos in a wide green field alongside a quiet road.

A spontaneous roadside celebration

Without a second thought, the men pulled over, jumped out of their vehicles, and ran across the grass towards the couple. They waved their arms and hats, sang, ululated, and honked their car horns in a joyful burst of congratulations. Crucially, they kept a considerate distance, never stepping on the photoshoot or overwhelming the couple. The bride and groom smiled and waved back happily before the men jogged back to their cars and carried on. It was a completely unplanned moment of warmth, the kind that only cost a little time and a whole lot of heart.

Watch the heartwarming roadside celebration in the TikTok video here.

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Viewers were moved by the group's warm reactions to the wedding. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts with pride

The video resonated deeply with South Africans online, many of whom said it reminded them of everything they love about their country.

@basetsana054@gmail.com said:

"This is what makes me proud of my country ❤️."

@nadia wrote:

"And my brothers, they kept a respectful distance."

@Teddy Bhengu shared:

"Sengikhalelani mina [Why am I crying] ❤️."

@Violet commented:

"I forever want to be South African."

@ basetsana056@gmail.com commented:

"This is what makes me proud of my country❤️."

@Chesterfield added:

"Uyindoda mfo [you're a man, bro]. These are the types of marriages that last ❤️."

3 Briefly News articles about weddings

A South African couple charmed social media by proudly wearing their natural afros throughout their wedding ceremony, inspiring widespread praise for celebrating natural hair on a formal occasion.

Uniformed school learners amused Mzansi after uninvitedly joining a newlywed couple at Pretoria's Union Buildings, singing a Sotho chant and escorting them down the stairs.

A woman showed off her wedding dress bought at Shein for R950 and detailed the total costs of her affordable but gorgeous wedding.

Source: Briefly News