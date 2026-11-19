Beauty influencer Siyamthanda received a bouquet of 100 red roses and a handwritten letter from podcaster Sino after a public cheating accusation tore the couple apart

Sino's letter acknowledged his rage-fuelled reaction, admitting he failed to defend Siyamthanda the way he should have when rumours reached him

South Africans online were divided over the gesture, with many questioning who was really at fault in the relationship

Siyamthanda reads out Sino's letter to her. Image: Sino Ndofaya/Facebook and _peachysprinkles/Instagram

Source: UGC

Beauty influencer Siyamthanda received 100 red roses and a heartfelt letter from podcaster Sino. The dramatic gesture came after Sino publicly accused her of cheating. Siyamthanda filmed herself reading the letter aloud and shared the clip on TikTok on 18 November 2026.

In the letter, Sino admitted that rage and fury overtook his thinking the moment he heard the cheating rumours. He wrote that he failed to defend Siyamthanda the way he should have, acknowledging that he had a level of accountability in how things unfolded, though he stopped short of taking full blame.

He also confessed that during the final days they spent together, his ego kept him from openly asking for another chance, even though that was exactly what he wanted.

The letter took an unexpected turn when Sino described attempting to move on by going on a date, only to find the experience deeply unpleasant. He wrote about still thinking of Siyamthanda constantly and admitted he was not used to being without a girlfriend.

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Despite the breakdown of the relationship, he said the idea of building a family with her still excited him, and he ended the letter by telling her to get her passport ready for a trip he still hoped they would take together.

Sino's letter divides South Africa

The video spread quickly, with viewers split over who was actually in the wrong. Many felt that Sino's letter revealed more than he intended, particularly his reference to a podcast episode dropping during the fallout and his admission that he tried to shape a narrative around the situation.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the 100-rose gesture

Viewers flooded the comments on the page with strong opinions:

@qhama wrote:

"Knowing myself, I would forgive him 😭😭"

@De One said:

"You write a letter and she reads it publicly 😩"

@Keabetsoe 🌸🫧 pointed out:

"Which part of 'the last days we spent together were awkward but I was trying to get you back' and him trying to go on dates with other girls but hating the dates aren't you getting? His letter confirms they weren't together."

@💗April💗 put it plainly:

"He cheated and she moved on."

Whether the roses will be enough to win Siyamthanda back remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Mzansi is very much invested in finding out.

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Source: Briefly News