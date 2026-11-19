A South African woman shared how a traffic officer allegedly tried to scam her American husband out of $1,000 during a roadside stop

The officer falsely claimed the foreign tourist needed a temporary driver's licence to legally drive in South Africa

The woman stepped out of the car and confronted the officer in Zulu, leaving him stunned and shutting down the alleged scam

A South African woman shared how she rescued her American husband from a corrupt traffic officer. Image: SAmeets US

Source: Facebook

A South African woman took to Facebook on 15 November 2026 to vent about a roadside encounter that left her fuming. Her American husband had been pulled over by a local traffic officer, and what followed was a brazen attempt to squeeze money out of a foreign visitor. According to the woman, the officer told her husband he could not legally drive in South Africa without a temporary driver's licence. It was a false claim. The officer then reportedly demanded $1,000 to let the matter go and avoid detaining him on the spot.

Wife steps in to shut down the scam

Rather than let the situation spiral, Facebook user SAmeets US got out of the car and addressed the officer directly in Zulu. The move caught him completely off guard. The confrontation ended the shakedown before any money changed hands. She shared the story on the page SAmeets US, which documents life in South Africa through the eyes of a cross-cultural couple. The clip quickly gained traction, with viewers recognising the scenario all too well.

Foreign nationals driving in South Africa with a valid licence from their home country are generally permitted to do so without obtaining an additional local permit, making the officer's claim not only dishonest but entirely fabricated.

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Watch the full Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the traffic officer encounter

The reactions ranged from dark humour to genuine frustration, with many acknowledging that tourists are frequently targeted by officers looking for an easy payout. The comment about calling it a "cold drink" rather than a bribe drew particular attention, capturing the casual way in which roadside corruption is sometimes normalised.

@Bongi Rowan Gumede said:

"Even if he can fight, there was no need to fight there. You just had to call out the cop."

@Thulani Lazi Jange Ncobeni wrote:

"You make our country look bad. It's not called a bribe; it's called a cold drink."

@Moshe Tsieane reacted:

"😤 Eish, girl! That's South Africa for you."

@Zamile Mkhize added:

"And they don't feel shame when they do crime."

@Makwena Komape simply said:

"We overcome."

@Shade Palms Trees shared:

"They do that to everyone."

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Source: Briefly News