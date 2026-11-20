Competition Commission Approves Buyout Giving Capitec Billionaire Full Control of DHL Stormers
- South Africa’s Competition Commission approved Fynbos Ekwiteit’s buyout of Red Disa Investments on Thursday, 19 November 2026
- Founded by Capitec co-founder Michiel le Roux, Fynbos will acquire Ardagh Glass Packaging’s 50% stake to take 100% ownership of the holding vehicle and majority control of a top South African rugby franchise
- The approval cements local ownership after Red Disa injected R108 million in 2024 to rescue the Cape-based union following years of administration
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The DHL Stormers are officially consolidating under local billionaire ownership after South Africa’s Competition Commission cleared Fynbos Ekwiteit, the investment firm founded by Capitec co-founder Michiel le Roux, to take full control of the franchise's holding vehicle. Approved on Thursday, 19 November 2026, the transaction allows Fynbos Ekwiteit to acquire the remaining stake in Red Disa Investments held by its joint-venture partner, Ardagh Glass Packaging Group Africa.
Red Disa is the special-purpose vehicle (SPV) established to hold a 74% controlling stake in Stormers Rugby. By buying out Ardagh's 50% share, Fynbos becomes Red Disa's sole shareholder and cements majority control over the Cape Town-based rugby powerhouse.
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From administration to financial stability
The regulatory green light marks the latest chapter in a multi-year turnaround for Western Province rugby. In 2021, SA Rugby placed the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) under administration following a leadership collapse, mounting debt, and financial mismanagement. At the time, the union held 100% of its commercial arm, Western Province Professional Rugby (WPPR), which operated the DHL Stormers.
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After two years under administration, WPRFU selected Red Disa Investments as its preferred equity partner in 2023, closing a deal in March 2024 that handed Red Disa a 74% stake in WPPR. Shortly after the deal concluded, Fynbos head Johan le Roux was appointed CEO to overhaul the organisation's commercial operations and balance sheet. Backed by a R108 million capital injection from Red Disa, the commercial arm—since rebranded as Stormers Rugby—steadied its finances.
The billionaire behind Fynbos Ekwiteit
Michiel le Roux incorporated Fynbos Ekwiteit in 2011 after co-founding Capitec Bank alongside PSG’s Jannie Mouton and Chris Otto in the late 1990s. Le Roux served as Capitec’s chief executive officer from 2001 to 2004 before later taking over as the bank's chairman. With the Competition Commission's approval now in place, the buyout removes lingering ownership ambiguity and places the DHL Stormers firmly under the control of the Le Roux family's local investment vehicle.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za