Carina Nel, best known for her role on SABC 2's 7de Laan, shared an emotional post ahead of her double mastectomy in November 2026

The actress was diagnosed with cancer in April 2026 and spent six months undergoing weekly chemotherapy before the surgery

Nel opened up about the emotional weight of the procedure, describing the past few weeks as incredibly difficult but expressing deep gratitude

Carina Nel, an actress on the SABC 2 soapie 7de Laan. Images: carinanel88/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Carina Nel, the South African actress who played beloved roles on the SABC 2 soapie 7de Laan, went under the knife for a double mastectomy in November 2026, sharing a heartfelt message with her followers ahead of the procedure.

Nel was diagnosed with cancer in April 2026 after a routine mammogram, ultrasound, and biopsy. She began weekly chemotherapy the following month. After six months of treatment, her medical team moved forward with surgery.

In an Instagram post shared before the operation, Nel was candid about the emotional toll it took.

"Today is harder than I ever expected it to be," she wrote. "Today is lying heavy on my heart. But today I am also infinitely grateful."

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Carina Nel's journey with cancer

The actress, born on 4 January 1988 in Pretoria, did not hold back when speaking about what the surgery meant to her personally.

"I exclusively breastfed both my children for 15 months," she wrote. "They are part of my femininity and who I am."

Despite the difficulty, Nel leaned firmly on her faith.

"Thank you, Lord, that You are faithfully standing next to me, every day, every second," she wrote. "Thank You for healing me fully, and for letting me have this surgery."

Nel is best known for playing Dr Alexa Welman-Chauke and her twin sister Amanda Louw across nearly 700 episodes of 7de Laan from 2016 until the show ended its 23-year run in December 2023. She is married to Deon Nagel, and the couple has two young daughters.

South Africans rally behind the actress

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section on the Facebook page with messages of love and prayer:

@Elize Eksteen said:

"Praying for you. 100% on the recovery."

@Ester Kieser shared:

"Good luck to you. The Lord is with you. This is a big surgery, but in my opinion, a good surgery. I also had a double mastectomy 8 years ago. Best decision ever. Not a day of regret. Take the k out of cancer, and you get anchor. The Lord's grace is great."

@Naomi Claassen wrote:

"Stay strong, Carina. Praying for you today and always. In God's hands, you are safe."

@Filly Vanderwalt Snr added:

"Be positive and know that there is a purpose in everything that happens to you. Stay the beautiful person that you are, with your beautiful personality; it's what counts, not your..."

@Hendrietta Van Rooyen said:

"Good luck Carina; everything is possible if you just believe."

@Moira Beukes wrote:

"Good luck, Carina. Stay positive and know that God is in control."

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Source: Briefly News