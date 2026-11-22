A group of Grade 12 learners left their school shoes behind after completing their final matric exam paper in November 2026

The donated shoes were set aside for younger pupils who struggle to afford proper school footwear

South Africans online praised the learners' Ubuntu spirit, though some couldn't help adding a few laughs to the conversation

Briefly News spoke to matriculant Kim Naidoo about the learners' gesture and what it means to the matric class of 2026

South African learners in their uniforms. Images: Christopher Furlong / Staff/Getty and Albert Perez-ICC / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

A group of Grade 12 learners marked the end of their final matric exam not with a celebration, but with a quiet act of generosity. After putting down their pens on 20 November 2026, they left their school shoes behind so that younger pupils without proper footwear could have them.

The story was shared by Bolo House Music, one of South Africa's most followed music and lifestyle pages with 924,000 followers on Facebook. It quickly caught the attention of thousands who were moved by the learners' decision to think of others at the finish line.

Matric learners embody the spirit of Ubuntu

South Africa's 2026 National Senior Certificate exams began on 13 October and are set to conclude on 26 November 2026. For many learners, the final paper is a moment of pure relief. These students chose to channel that energy into something bigger than themselves.

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A donated pair of shoes may seem like a small thing, but for a child walking long distances to school without proper footwear, it can make a real difference. It is the kind of gesture that speaks to a community looking out for its own.

The post also raised a harder question: why are some learners still going without something as basic as school shoes in the first place? The donation addresses an immediate need, but it also shines a light on the gap that still exists in access to basic school essentials.

Briefly News writer Nerissa Naidoo spoke to Kim Naidoo, who completed her matric journey on the 20th, about the learners' decision to leave their shoes behind. She stated:

"It makes me feel happy, knowing I can make a kid's day a little brighter. It also reminds me of how small things can have a big impact."

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the matric shoe donation

South Africans flooded the comments section on the Facebook page with warmth, prayer, and a few jokes:

@Phillip Dolphinx Madziya wrote:

"The end of an era marks the beginning of an amazing and beautiful chapter. May the kids who donated be blessed. May they be blessed abundantly; academically, may they start a new chapter with optimism."

@Ras Tafari said:

"May those who donated pass 🙏🏻"

@Jackson Brown II shared:

"This is so courageous ❤️🔥"

@Maimela Katlego added:

"I wish they could pass all of them please 🙏🙏"

@Latosh Thor Ndlangana wrote:

"I'm proud of them 👏"

@Tshire Makgolane joked:

"It's gonna be sad when they need them in January again 😂🤣"

@Mox Moswa laughed:

"One of these shoes already kicked a girlfriend after school."

The matric class of 2026 will find out how they performed when results are officially released on 12 January 2027, with learners able to access them through the Department of Basic Education website, the DBE Results app, or by collecting their Statement of Results from their school or exam centre.

More on matriculants in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a content creator's guide to replacing a lost or damaged matric certificate, and South Africans had plenty of questions.

recently reported on a content creator's guide to replacing a lost or damaged matric certificate, and South Africans had plenty of questions. The St Andrew's College matric class of 2026 also marked the end of school with a quiet gesture that South Africans noticed online.

A deafblind learner is among the matriculants sitting the 2026 NSC exams, and South Africans have applauded her determination.

Source: Briefly News