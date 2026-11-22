Tbo Touch was driving through a residential area on 20 November 2026 when he spotted an elderly woman walking alone on the street

The radio DJ stopped to greet the gogo, and the two ended up sharing a song together before he offered her a lift home

The gogo turned out to be a published author who had just collected her book, leaving Tbo Touch completely stunned

Tbo Touch is taking an image with a published author, Pumla Mtembu. Images: @therealTboTouch

Source: Facebook

South African radio DJ Tbo Touch had no idea what he was walking into when he decided to pull over for an elderly woman on a suburban street on 20 November 2026.

Tbo Touch, whose real name is Thabo Molefe, was driving through a residential neighbourhood with a companion when he noticed an older woman walking along the road. He turned to his passenger and said, "That is the South African Gogo right there," before asking if they should stop. His companion agreed, and he pulled over without a second thought.

What followed was the kind of moment that reminds people why South Africans have a reputation for warmth. The two greeted the gogo, struck up an easy conversation, and before long, they were singing together on the side of the road.

Gogo reveals she just collected her book

When the gogo told them why she was out that afternoon, the encounter took an unexpected turn. She revealed she had just been to collect her book. Taken by surprise, Tbo Touch offered her a lift home, which she accepted with a laugh, joking that if she posted a photo of the book with his face on it, her authors would be impressed.

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The gogo is Pumla Mtembu, author of a memoir that traces her life from apartheid-era Soweto to Australia, documenting her journey as a nurse working in under-resourced hospitals during a period of deep political unrest.

Before they parted ways, Tbo Touch posed for a photo with Pumla so she could share it and get some exposure for her book.

"Whoa, this is beautiful, man," he said, grinning for the camera.

Watch the full encounter below:

Mzansi loves the street encounter

South Africans in the comments section of Tbo Touch's Facebook reel had plenty to say:

@Skwash Jordan Mlobeli wrote:

"The dress exposed umama (her), other than that there was no way they would have spotted her ❤️"

@Gugu Mdlalose said:

"Not gogo checking time on your watch herself 🤣🤣🤣 South African indeed."

@Nombuyiselo Makhuza added:

"One thing about South Africans: we will sing ke sana (right there) 😂"

@Richard Khuphani noted:

"You can tell she was a CEO back in her days."

@Zo Lisaa observed:

"I love the gogo's calmness too; she wasn't overboard. I'm sure she didn't even know who Tbo Touch is 😂"

@Aubrey Makwana simply declared:

"NO DNA JUST RSA 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@Dibueng Monicca Mabuse laughed:

"Mama doesn't waste time. We will talk as we go!!!"

More on gogos in SA

Source: Briefly News