Addi, an American man living in Cape Town, got stuck inside a building elevator for roughly 90 minutes while his wife filmed the entire ordeal.

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene and used crowbars to force the lift doors open

The video went viral on TikTok, with viewers saying it unlocked a brand-new fear and vowing never to use an elevator again

A viral video captured the tense 90-minute ordeal after a Cape Town husband got stuck inside a building elevator. Image: @africanamericanfam

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town man found himself stuck inside a building elevator for about 90 minutes in a nerve-wracking ordeal his wife captured and shared online. The video was shared on the family's TikTok account @africanamericanfam on 22 November 2026, and it quickly spread across the platform. What began as a relatively calm situation took a turn after the 45-minute mark. Addi stayed composed early on, using the lift's emergency intercom phone and chatting with his wife through the closed doors. But with no technician arriving, the mood shifted. His wife remained on the other side of the doors, keeping him company and eventually calling for professional help.

Firefighters step in

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene and took action. Using crowbars, they forced the elevator doors open, despite a property manager raising concerns about potential damage to the doors. When Addi finally stepped out, his young son handed him a bottle of water. He thanked the firefighters for their quick and friendly response.

Watch the full rescue unfold in the TikTok video here.

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Many viewers were shocked to see how calm Addi remained. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to the Cape Town lift rescue

The clip resonated with viewers who said it triggered feelings of intense anxiety just from watching. Many said they would think twice before stepping into a lift again. South Africans in the comments section had a lot to say:

@Luweton_Britz wrote:

"OMW, I would have died from claustrophobia."

@A-Mystery said:

"Yoh! New fear unlocked, andizi (I'm not coming)."

@Wéñźiê noted:

"Enough reason to carry your phone everywhere you go, because some don't have that emergency phone."

@sanele.socialmedia shared:

"This is my worst nightmare."

@Suuuut reacted:

"I can't breathe just by watching this 😰."

@Richy_Mell_Edits concluded:

"This is why I always use the stairs."

3 Briefly News articles about rescues

Wilderness Search and Rescue used a Hypershell Exoskeleton for the first time in a South African rescue operation to help an exhausted 47-year-old mother walk down Table Mountain's Platteklip Gorge after her family called for assistance early.

Durban resident Marvin Phillips braved rough surf at Brighton Beach to pull an unconscious swimmer to safety past jagged rocks, later brushing off hero praise as an act of basic human duty.

Wilderness Search and Rescue and an EMS helicopter crew airlifted a school learner to Cape Town for treatment after he was bitten by a venomous berg adder on the hand while hiking in the Cederberg Mountains.

Source: Briefly News