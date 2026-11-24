A Dutch expat living in Cape Town recounted the first time she felt genuinely unsafe in South Africa during a stay at a De Waterkant Airbnb

She and her friend found an unknown man silently staring into their glass door for about 10 minutes after returning from dinner

With no local emergency numbers saved, the two women barricaded themselves in the bathroom while calling a friend for help

A woman has recounted the first time she felt unsafe in SA after a frightening late-night encounter at an Airbnb in Cape Town. Image: @downsouth.sa / Alexander Davies

Source: Instagram

A Dutch woman living in Cape Town opened up about a frightening encounter that changed how she thinks about safety in South Africa. The Instagram creator behind @downsouth.sa shared a candid storytime video on 23 November 2026 recounting the first time she ever felt truly unsafe in the country.

She had been staying at an Airbnb in De Waterkant with her best friend, who had flown in from the Netherlands, when the incident unfolded. After returning from dinner, the two women noticed a man standing silently outside their glass door. He did not respond when they spoke to him and stared inside for what felt like around 10 minutes.

Locked in the bathroom with no emergency numbers

Frightened and unsure what to do next, the two women retreated to the bathroom and locked themselves inside. The expat admitted she did not have South Africa's emergency numbers saved on her phone, leaving her scrambling. She called a close friend instead, who quickly arranged for private security to come and check the property. By the time the team arrived, the man had already gone. She urged anyone visiting or newly settled in South Africa to save local emergency and security numbers before they ever need them, so they are not caught off guard the way she was.

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Watch the Cape Town Airbnb storytime that sparked a safety conversation in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi shares safety tips after Cape Town scare

The comment section made it clear that many South Africans see situations like this as a prompt to be better prepared. Key numbers worth saving include 112 for general emergencies and 10111 to reach the South African Police Service directly. South Africans in the comments section wasted no time weighing in with both concern and practical advice:

@the_south_african83 wrote:

"The guy was probably scoping out the house to see what he could steal. Be safe."

@lostinobservation said:

"Have your security company number on speed dial or get a panic button that's linked to their control room."

@keenan_matthews shared:

"Save 112 in your phone; that's like 911 in South Africa, and 10111 is the police number. Generally, also have the security company number close by, just in case."

@djbillyjohnston asked:

"The bars inside the windows don't give red flags 🚩?"

@the.secret.to.connection advised:

"Get the Buzzer app."

@whole_nu_world added:

"Sorry this happened. But stay alert!"

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Source: Briefly News