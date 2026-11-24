A British tourist shared a candid video recounting how she and her travel group were robbed in Johannesburg despite taking every safety precaution

The group was lured away from a shopping centre by a man posing as a security guard before roughly 10 men emerged from parked cars

The incident sparked concern among viewers, with many questioning whether the group's hotel driver was involved in the setup

A tourist visiting Joburg recounted a frightening robbery that unfolded after a guard at a shopping centre boom gate claimed visitors needed to complete a security check. Image: @toriarbonhair

Source: Instagram

A British tourist has gone viral after sharing a candid account of a terrifying robbery she and her travel companions experienced in Johannesburg. The woman, known on Instagram as @toriarbonhair, posted the video on 20 September 2026, explaining that she had already grown tired of retelling the story after mentioning it briefly in a previous post. The group, which included her friend Georgia, Georgia's mother and father, and a driver arranged through their hotel, was leaving a shopping centre when a man dressed as a security guard approached their vehicle at the boom gate.

He told them that tourists were required to complete a security form before exiting. Despite the group immediately feeling uneasy, the driver followed the man across the road to a dark, isolated area away from the main shopping complex. Once there, one person was asked to step out of the vehicle. When Georgia's mother walked towards an ATM, approximately 10 men stepped out of parked cars and surrounded her. Several others positioned themselves behind the vehicle to prevent Georgia's father from getting out. The rest of the group remained locked inside for 10 to 15 minutes, hiding their phones in the glove box.

How the robbery unfolded

The robbers took Georgia's mother to the ATM and repeatedly instructed her to enter her PIN. Though the machine displayed a declined message each time, the transactions were actually being processed. By the time it was over, the group had lost around $1,500 (R26 200). Georgia's mother eventually returned to the vehicle unharmed. Afterwards, the group confronted their driver, who remained silent throughout, leaving them uncertain whether he had been complicit or simply too frightened to act. They later contacted embassy officials, who confirmed the location was a known crime hotspot in the city.

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In her video, the tourist noted the particular frustration of the experience: "The reason we decided to get a driver from the hotel is that the three people I knew that had been to Joburg all said it's so dangerous and to be extra careful — so even more annoying that this all happened when we were doing all the 'right' things." She urged other travellers to always trust their instincts, especially when something feels off.

Watch the full account of the Johannesburg robbery ordeal here in the Instagram reel below:

Viewers react to the frightening ordeal

Social media users were shocked to learn of the ordeal, but glad to hear that the group got off unharmed.

@chelsnk_ wrote:

"How scary! Glad you are all okay."

@georgia_mcphail said:

"Scariest thing of my life."

@elen_balogh added:

"Thank goodness you were all okay ❤️."

@emshanahanx commented:

"So scary! Glad you all got out unharmed."

@_itskatenotkatie shared:

"I just spent time there, and it was amazing. Never experienced anything like this!"

@jojososo21 suspected:

"Driver was a part of it for sure."

@courtneyyye wrote:

"OMG! Bianca told me this I was shocked how horrifying for you all!! So glad you're all ok."

Other articles about crime in SA

A Dutch expat in Cape Town recounted locking herself in the bathroom with her visiting friend after a stranger silently stared through their Airbnb glass door for about 10 minutes, prompting her to urge visitors to save local emergency numbers.

Briefly News reported that a content creator shared a video detailing the country's five most dangerous cities, based on murder rates per 100,000 residents, shocking many social media users.

reported that a content creator shared a video detailing the country's five most dangerous cities, based on murder rates per 100,000 residents, shocking many social media users. South Africa ranked dead last out of 144 countries in a global safety report that found that only 33% of residents feel safe walking alone at night.

Source: Briefly News