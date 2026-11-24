Patrick Rohde, a 41-year-old American tourist, drowned at Tallebudgera Creek on Australia's Gold Coast after a rogue wave swept him and his children out to sea

His two young children, aged seven and eight, survived because their father held them above water until lifeguards arrived, but Rohde could not be resuscitated

His wife, Thais Rohde, stranded in a foreign country with her traumatised kids, shared a raw emotional video describing the moment their holiday became a nightmare

A young mum sharing a raw clip explaining how her husband Patrick Rohde drowned saving his kids. Images: @chapterswiththais/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Thais Rohde, a Brazilian-born BookTok influencer based in Pennsylvania, is grieving in a foreign country after her husband Patrick died saving their children at an Australian beach on 24 November 2026.

Patrick Rohde, 41, was at Tallebudgera Creek on Queensland's Gold Coast with his wife and their two young children when a rogue wave pulled all three of them out to sea. Patrick held both children above the water until lifeguards were able to reach them. When he was pulled to shore, he was unresponsive. Despite resuscitation efforts, he was declared dead at the scene. His children, aged seven and eight, survived.

Hours later, in what appeared to be a bedroom in a Surfers Paradise hotel, Thais filmed herself speaking directly into her phone camera. Visibly shaking and struggling to find words, she said:

"My husband died less than 12 hours ago and I don't know what to do. We are in Australia for a trip, me, him and the kids. He drowned at the beach with my kids. He was holding my kids. My kids are okay. He saved them."

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A dream trip turned devastating

The Rohde family had travelled to Australia on what Thais described as a lifelong dream. Instead, she found herself alone at three in the morning, unable to unlock Patrick's phone or computer, holding his passport and unable to look at his photo.

"This was supposed to be a trip of a lifetime," she said. "My husband is dead. What do I do?"

Thais confirmed she was working with the US Embassy, Queensland Police and family back home to arrange a return flight to the United States. Queensland Police are preparing a report for the coroner and are treating the death as non-suspicious. Patrick's drowning was the third on the Gold Coast in 36 hours, and the second at Tallebudgera Creek in a matter of days.

Watch Thais Rohde's emotional video here.

Gold Coast community rallies aound grieving family

Thousands of people responded to the video on Thais TikTok page, with many locals offering immediate, practical help.

@roe george wrote:

"Hey lovely! I live about 45 minutes away, and am a professional nanny with a strong background in trauma-informed care. If you would like, I would love to come help out with the kiddos when I can so you can concentrate on the big things. Absolutely free of charge."

@microwava asked:

"Hey girl, I'm 10 mins away. What can I do for you?"

@BetterOffAutistic offered practical advice:

"Before you leave, get 20 copies of the official death certificate since it will be so hard to get more once you leave. And everything needs a copy. Banks. Insurance. Social Security."

@samievalentina wrote:

"Your husband left this earth a hero saving his children."

@su.jaimee added:

"I am so sorry for your loss. I live on the Gold Coast, and I'm not far from Surfers Paradise. Even just a person to cry to. You are not alone."

@Lynzi Dav shared:

"I'm just so sorry. I have no advice. I lost my 16 yr old son in August. I still don't know what I'm doing. Just sending love."

More on tragic losses

Briefly News recently reported on a South African woman who died in New Zealand, with a ruling coming more than four years later.

recently reported on a South African woman who died in New Zealand, with a ruling coming more than four years later. A Verulam father is being remembered as a hero after a night his family will never forget.

Members of the Umhlanga Ski Boat Club are paying tribute to a long-standing member after a sudden loss at a club event.

Source: Briefly News