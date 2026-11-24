Daniël Stevens, 25, was assaulted outside a Jeffreys Bay establishment on the night of 21 November 2026 after stepping in to help a friend

Stevens suffered critical head injuries during the attack and was rushed to hospital, where he later died

SAPS opened a murder investigation and appealed for witnesses with unedited footage to come forward

Jeffreys Bay's Daniël Stevens standing next to his bike. Images: Daniël Stevens/Facebook and daniel2.0?/Instagram

Source: UGC

Daniël Stevens, a 25-year-old man from Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape, died in hospital after being severely assaulted outside a local café while trying to defend a friend.

According to SAPS spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy, Stevens was standing outside Je'Vista Social Café at around 21:50 on Saturday, 21 November 2026, when he was alerted that four men were attacking his friend inside. He stepped in to help.

A night that turned fatal

As Stevens tried to escape the attackers, he sustained critical head trauma and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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Cellphone footage of the incident circulated on social media, drawing widespread public attention and outrage. Police confirmed that the four suspects have not yet been identified and are urging anyone with information to come forward, adding that all details will be treated with strict confidentiality.

See the post below:

Community calls for justice

News of Stevens' death spread quickly online after family and friends began sharing tributes on a Facebook post:

South Africans in the comments were heartbroken:

@Nicolize Pretorius wrote:

"Hi darling. I just saw the video. This is so unnecessary. R.I.P. Justice for Daniël Stevens 😥"

@Bradley Whitcombe said:

"Absolutely shocked, justice for this lad."

@Celeste Berg said:

"Why but why kill him. The people called for help, and they just stood there recording. I didn't finish watching it because things like this disturb me. So unnecessary."

@Desmond Wells shared:

"I saw this video earlier, and it broke my heart. Best wishes to his family and friends; may God bring you comfort at this difficult time. Rest in peace Daniël Stevens."

@Natasha Hall Smith said:

"So sorry for your loss, it's so horrible... 😔 😢 😭"

@Chloe Stevens wrote:

"No 😓💔"

SAPS is appealing to witnesses and anyone in possession of unedited footage of the incident to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111.

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Source: Briefly News