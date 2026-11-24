A KwaZulu-Natal father, Wesley Smith, has embarked on an epic coastal walk from Amanzimtoti to Cape Town to raise funds for his son Reece's spinal operation.

Reece, who was born with arthrogryposis and severe scoliosis, shared an emotional update explaining the R582,450 BackaBuddy campaign and thanking donors.

Social media users rallied behind the father-and-son duo, flooding their Instagram page with messages of encouragement and prayers.

A father embarked on an epic coastal walk from Amanzimtoti to Cape Town to raise funds for his son Reece's spinal surgery. Image: @wheels_wow_waves

Source: Instagram

South Africans were moved by a dedicated KwaZulu-Natal father who set off on a long-distance walk from Amanzimtoti to Cape Town to raise funds for his son's life-changing spinal surgery. Wesley Smith shared a video on the Instagram account @wheels_wow_waves on 22 November 2026 while making his way along the coast from Umkomaas toward Scottburgh. A day later, on 23 November 2026, his son Reece followed up with his own heartfelt clip detailing the mission, the fundraising target, and the donors who have stepped up so far.

Father and son team up on a mission of love

In his beachside update, Wesley explained that he is walking all the way to Cape Town to raise money for Reece's spinal operation through their BackaBuddy campaign. Beyond covering his son's medical expenses, he noted that the journey aims to raise awareness for people living with disabilities and their primary carers, while also appealing for 10 floatable wheelchairs so disabled residents can enjoy local beaches.

Speaking from home in his follow-up video, Reece shared that his dad began the journey in Amanzimtoti to fund his upcoming procedure under Professor Dunn in Cape Town, explaining that private surgery is necessary because state hospital options carried severe risks, including paralysis. Because Wesley does not have social media access while on the road, he sends his video updates via WhatsApp so Reece can upload them across Facebook, Instagram, and X from his laptop and phone. Reece also took time to thank individual supporters—including Gary Player and Larry Nestadt—and noted that their BackaBuddy campaign has now reached R87,425 towards its R582,450 goal.

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Watch Reece speak of his father's mission to raise funds for his operation in the Instagram reel here.

Viewers rally behind the father-and-son duo

Online users were deeply touched by the father's determination and Reece's gratitude, flooding the comments section with words of encouragement and blessings for the journey ahead. Many cheered the pair on as the campaign continued to gain momentum across social media.

@jason_the_jasonjason commented:

"Good luck, my dude."

@ugg_dis_karissa shared:

"You're amazing! Let's go 🔥💪!"

@nicodontdraw added:

"Let this plant grow."

@_maccario commented:

"Let's go 🔥"

@emma.matemera said:

"All the best, may God bless your plans 👏"

@enzolezzi1 wrote:

"You are amazing 😍❤️🙏."

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Source: Briefly News