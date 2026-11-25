Popular intercultural couple Gogo and Mo announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy named Saint, on 23 November 2026

The couple shared emotional birth footage captured by @atozphotographyza on their joint Instagram page, expressing overwhelming joy at meeting their son

South Africans and fans flooded the comments with love, with even celebrity Lasizwe joining in to congratulate the growing Matlou family

Content creators Gogo and Mo. Images: @tom.heiry/Instagram and gogoandmo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Daphné Montgomery and Hendrik Matlou, the beloved intercultural couple known online as @gogoandmo have welcomed a baby boy. The couple shared the news on 23 November 2026, announcing that their son, Saint, had arrived safely.

The birth announcement post featured emotional footage from the delivery room, shot by @atozphotographyza, capturing the raw and tender moment the new parents laid eyes on their son for the very first time. In the caption, the couple asked Saint what their world was without him.

The birth follows a pregnancy journey the couple documented publicly from the start. In June 2026, they announced they were expecting with a picnic video, an ultrasound scan, and the words "An answered prayer." A maternity photoshoot followed, along with a gender reveal in which Hendrik made no secret of his excitement about expecting a boy.

Gogo and Mo's journey to parenthood

Daphné, originally from Los Angeles, California, and Hendrik, from South Africa, tied the knot in 2024. Since then, the couple has shared major milestones with their audience of over 393,000 Instagram followers, from their wedding anniversary to buying their first home together.

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What has endeared them to so many South Africans is Daphné's genuine effort to embrace her husband's culture. She has earned widespread admiration for learning Sepedi and taking part in traditions that connect her to Hendrik's heritage.

Watch the birth announcement that melted hearts across Mzansi below:

Mzansi celebrates baby Saint's arrival

Comments poured in from fans and familiar faces alike, all rallying around the new family on their Instagram page:

@princess.motsoagae wrote:

"Here comes baby 😍😍 so glad to have shared this moment with you guys! With love, Midwife Princess ❤️"

@lasizwe said:

"Congratulations Fam 🔥 ❤️"

@l.e.h.u.t.s.o reacted:

"Online aunties are up 😍😍 congratulations ba ga Matlou" (Congratulations to the Matlou family)

@boityyy_mofokeng shared:

"Welcome baby Lehodu 😭 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️" (Welcome baby, little one)

@simzngema added:

"Nothing! This moment is everything ❤️😍😍 congratulations guys."

@fiffles_za joked:

"I can't wait to raise him with my own WiFi 😍😂❤️"

@home_with_mazoo simply said:

"Congratulations Family 😍😍 ❤️"

More on parenthood and celebrity relationships

Source: Briefly News