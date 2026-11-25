@itscharmay shared an emotional video on Instagram capturing her reunion with her biological father after 17 years

The Deaf family communicated through sign language, with the heartfelt moment unfolding across a FaceTime call and an in-person meeting

People across the internet were moved to tears watching the moment the father and daughter finally came face to face

Nakia reunited with her dad after 17 years. Image: @itscharmay

Source: Instagram

Nakia Smith-Morris, known on Instagram as @itscharmay, shared one of the most personal moments of her life online on 24 November 2026. After 17 years of wondering, she finally met her biological father, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

The video opens with a FaceTime call, its conversation conveyed through on-screen captions as the family communicates in sign language. It then shifts to an outdoor scene in a parking lot, where a parent signs to her, and closes with a warm indoor restaurant selfie, the two of them side by side at last.

In her caption, Nakia reflected on how much the year had given her. She wrote that she was starting to believe 2026 was truly her year, and she claimed that same beautiful energy for 2027 and beyond. She expressed deep gratitude for everyone in her life, especially her mother, and gave credit to her sister for making the moment happen. She wrote:

"No questions needed at all. Just enjoy the moment!"

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A moment 17 years in the making

What made the reunion resonate so widely was its simplicity. There were no grand speeches - just a daughter finally standing in front of the man she had spent nearly two decades wondering about, their hands speaking what words could not.

Charmay's post carried the hashtags #biologicalfather and #beautifulmoment, and within a day the video had spread far beyond her following. Many viewers said it brought them to tears.

View the Instagram video below:

People online react with love

The comments on @itscharmay's post were filled with warmth:

@_jtay_ wrote:

"I remember when you used to wonder, and now you don't have to anymore!! ❤🩹🥹. A daughter is the greatest gift a man could have. 🤟🏽"

@sonceerenee said:

"Oh my goodness!!! This brings tears to my eyes, this is wholesome!!!!! 🩷❤"

@kyleiskingly shared:

"A moment bigger than words. So happy for you, my love ❤🥹"

@todayiawaken reacted:

"Aw this got me in tears ❤"

@arlenevibesss said:

"I love this for you and your dad. 🤟🏾"

@matthewalwaysonthego shared:

"I love this so much!! ❤😍 the joy my heart felt watching this! 😭🫂"

@iamdestineydutton added:

"This is soooo beautiful 🥹 I'm so happy for you!!"

@tessazlewis wrote:

"This brought tears to my eyes! So heartfelt 💚"

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Source: Briefly News