Tyler Donnovan Kunz shared a public plea on 25 November 2026 for his 10-month-old son Remy, who was diagnosed with plagiocephaly

Remy was born four weeks premature and later received a full 3D cranial scan that revealed a skull deformity requiring urgent treatment

The family launched a BackaBuddy campaign after discovering medical aid would not cover the cost of the custom cranial remoulding helmet

Tyler Donnovan Kunz and his wife on the right, and their 10-month-old on the left. Images: tyler.d.kunz/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A South African father turned to social media on 25 November 2026 to ask for help for his baby boy. Tyler Donnovan Kunz shared a heartfelt post appealing for support for his 10-month-old son Remy, who needs a custom cranial remoulding helmet to correct a skull deformity before his head stops growing.

Remy was born on 20 January 2026, four weeks earlier than expected. His parents noticed from birth that the shape of his head looked different, but hoped things would improve on their own. When they did not, the family sought specialist advice.

What the scan revealed

On 11 November 2026, Remy had a full 3D cranial scan with specialist Yovanka. The results showed a cephalic index of 86%, meaning his head is wider and flatter than normal. The scan also flagged an indentation and a soft spot, which raised concern about craniosynostosis, a condition where skull bones fuse too early. A CT scan was ordered to rule it out. The good news came back: Remy does not have craniosynostosis and will not need surgery.

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He does, however, have plagiocephaly, a deformity of the skull that, if left untreated, can affect gross motor skills, fine motor skills and speech development. The recommended treatment is a custom helmet, moulded from a 3D scan of his head, which he would wear daily with regular fittings and adjustments as he grows.

See the full post below:

Why time is running out

The window for effective helmet treatment is narrow. A baby's skull remains soft and pliable for only a short period, and at 10 months old, Remy is already approaching the upper limit for treatment. His parents, Tyler and Kelly Kunz, say starting as soon as possible gives him the best possible outcome.

The family set up a BackaBuddy campaign to cover the cost of the helmet, follow-up scans, fittings and therapy sessions. Medical aid does not cover the treatment, leaving the full cost with the family.

Tyler also asked those who could not donate to simply share his post, saying one share could reach the right person.

More on South Africans appealing for help

Source: Briefly News