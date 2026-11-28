Two Elderly Boaters Rescued After Their Vessel Capsized Off Gouritz in Mossel Bay
- Two men, aged 76 and 71, found themselves in the water off the Gouritz coastline on a Tuesday morning
- A pair of passing boaters spotted the capsized vessel and pulled both men to safety before emergency services arrived
- NSRI Mossel Bay launched their rescue craft and raced to the scene after receiving an early-morning alert
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Two elderly men nearly lost their lives off the Gouritz coastline when their boat capsized in the early hours of Tuesday, 24 November 2026, in waters off Mossel Bay.
The two men, aged 76 and 71, were left struggling in the sea after their vessel overturned. It was not emergency services who reached them first. A pair of boaters on a nearby vessel happened to witness the incident and acted immediately, pulling both men from the water. When they were brought aboard, the two survivors were found to be hypothermic and suffering from motion sickness.
NSRI Mossel Bay crew respond
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Mossel Bay station received the alert shortly after 6:00 am and activated their response at 06:28. The rescue craft JLT Rescuer launched from Station 15, while a rescue vehicle made its way overland towards Gouritz.
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NSRI Mossel Bay station commander Brian Cloete confirmed that once the rescue crew reached the two men, they were transferred onto the rescue craft so that medical assessments could be carried out. After tending to both survivors, the crew turned their attention to the capsized boat, righting it before towing it back to Mossel Bay Harbour.
Safe return to harbour
The boat was recovered at Mossel Bay Harbour without further incident. Cloete confirmed that no additional assistance was needed once the vessel was brought in.
The quick thinking of the two Good Samaritan boaters proved decisive. Had they not been in the area and responded as swiftly as they did, the outcome for the two elderly men could have been far more serious. Their intervention bought precious time before the NSRI crew arrived to complete the rescue.
More on South African rescues
- Briefly News recently reported on a 60-year-old hiker's rescue near the Cederberg after a fall left him needing urgent help.
- An American tourist's shipwreck adventure near Sandy Bay turned into a land-and-sea operation for NSRI crews.
- An American man living in Cape Town was rescued from a lift while his wife filmed the whole ordeal.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za