Daniël Stevens, 25, stepped in to protect a friend during a brawl outside a café in Jeffreys Bay and suffered fatal head injuries

Four suspects aged 16 to 21 were arrested and charged with murder days after Stevens was declared brain dead

A TikTok tribute calling for justice moved thousands of viewers and sparked an outpouring of grief online

Daniël Stevens on the left and a TikToker on the right. Images: Daniël Stevens/ Facebook and @carmalita.engelbr6/TikTok

Source: UGC

He went outside to help a friend. He never came home. The death of Daniël Stevens, a 25-year-old from Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape, has left his community heartbroken and demanding answers.

On the night of Saturday, 21 November 2026, at around 9:50 p.m., Stevens was outside Je'Vista Social Café when a group of men began assaulting a friend of his inside the venue. He stepped in to intervene. The group allegedly turned on him instead.

A friend took him home initially, as he seemed confused rather than critically injured. But his condition worsened rapidly and he was rushed to Humansdorp Provincial Hospital. By Monday, 23 November, doctors had declared him brain dead. His family made the painful decision to remove him from life support that same day.

Four suspects charged with murder

Police moved swiftly. On Wednesday, 25 November, officers arrested four suspects across Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and Kariega. All four face a charge of murder under Schedule 6, meaning the burden falls on the defence to motivate for bail.

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At proceedings in the Humansdorp Regional Court on Friday, 27 November, the accused were remanded in custody until 4 December 2026. The 16-year-old was additionally ordered to undergo a social development assessment.

Family calls for justice

Outside the court, Daniël's older brother JC Stevens spoke to journalists. He described his younger brother as warm-hearted, someone who was always ready to help others. He pushed back against false accounts circulating on social media and called for justice to be served. Daniël's funeral was held on Saturday, 28 November, at Uitenhage Baptist Church.

TikToker @carmalita.engelbr6 posted a tribute video on 25 November, set to a sombre instrumental track, with on-screen headlines and crime scene images. Her caption read:

"Justice for Daniël Stevens 💔🕊 who lost his life so young for helping a friend; he died a hero."

Watch the tribute that moved thousands of viewers:

Viewers responded with an outpouring of grief and solidarity on the TikTok page:

@jazzy:

"doodslaan is moord. jutice for this boy 🙏"

@tahera:

"He died helping sumone 💔 what a blessing of a last deed on earth..."

@Milah:

"😭😭😭So hartseer!"

@cheryl:

"Verskriklik hartseer"

@Simplicity🥰:

"This is really so sad 😳"

@Cirakazi:

"May God comfort the family 💔"

More on Daniël Stevens' death in Jeffreys Bay

Source: Briefly News