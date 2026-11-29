The family and friends of Daniël Stevens, 25, gathered at the memorial site on Diaz Road where he was attacked days earlier

Stevens allegedly stepped in to defend a friend who was being assaulted outside a Jeffreys Bay café before the group turned on him

Three of the four suspects facing murder charges remained in custody as the court awaited a formal bail application

25-year-old Daniël Stevens. Image: Daniël Stevens/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The family of Daniël Stevens stood together at a lamppost on Diaz Road in Jeffreys Bay, flowers tied around it, mourning a young man who lost his life trying to protect someone he cared about.

After leaving the Humansdorp Regional Court on Thursday, 27 November 2026, Stevens' loved ones made their way to the exact spot where the 25-year-old was attacked in the early hours of Sunday, 23 November. The visit was raw and heartbreaking, the group pausing at the makeshift memorial before slowly walking away.

Stevens died in hospital after sustaining severe head injuries. According to his older brother, JC Stevens, Daniël had intervened earlier that same evening to break up a fight involving the same group of men outside Je'Vista Social Café. When a friend of his was assaulted again, Daniël stepped in a second time. The group allegedly turned on him.

He was taken home in a confused state, then rushed to hospital as his condition worsened. Doctors declared him brain dead, and his family made the devastating decision to remove him from life support on Monday, 23 November 2026.

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Four suspects face murder charges

Police arrested four suspects between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 25 November, in Jeffreys Bay, Kariega, and Humansdorp. All four face a Schedule 6 murder charge.

At the court appearance on 27 November, three of the accused were kept behind bars for another week while the State prepared its response to their formal bail application. The minor was sent for a Department of Social Development assessment.

JC Stevens, speaking outside court, described his brother as a caring and selfless person, expressing confidence that justice would follow.

A funeral service for Daniël Stevens was held on Saturday, 28 November, at Uitenhage Baptist Church.

Watch the family's tribute here.

Community reacts to Daniël's death

South Africans were moved by the family's grief and voiced their support on the Facebook page:

@Wendy Griffiths:

"Daniel's family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers during this devastating time of loss 🙏❤️❤️"

@Carol Ann Sauls Hendricks:

"Sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

@Petro Koopman:

"This is so sad. Keeping his family and friends in my prayers. MHSRIPP🙏"

@Lali Be:

"His dad looks so distracted 😭 my heart is crying with him. Uncle I don't know you but I feel your pain. JC, you are a super bro…"

@Sean Wellen:

"Guys if any post need to go viral it this please don't hesitate to go put your flowers down show the True love of jbay nature ❤️😢"

@Gerhard Nel:

"No bail, as they are high risk when drinking over the festive season."

More on Daniël Stevens' death in Jeffreys Bay

Briefly News recently reported on a father's tribute to his son Daniël, who he remembered with a photo from a happier day.

recently reported on a father's tribute to his son Daniël, who he remembered with a photo from a happier day. A true-crime content creator broke down the bail update for the accused and a legal battle that emerged in court.

Calls for justice are growing after a Jeffreys Bay man died helping a friend, and South Africans have been reacting online.

Source: Briefly News